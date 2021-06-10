BLINDNESS to End its Run at the Daryl Roth Theatre on July 25

Blindness, the acclaimed Donmar Warehouse production of Nobel Prize-winner José Saramago's dystopian novel by Tony Award-winning playwright Simon Stephens and directed by Walter Meierjohann, will conclude its run at the Daryl Roth Theatre on Sunday, July 25.

"We are proud to have been the first show to open safely in New York City and welcome audiences back to the theater for a cathartic experience. Our thanks to everyone who helped us let in the light, and we hope even more theatregoers will experience this imaginative, thrilling production before it ends on July 25," said producer Daryl Roth.

Through spell-binding storytelling narrated by Olivier Award winner Juliet Stevenson and state of the art design, Blindness unveils the gripping story of a world changed forever, reminding us that from the darkness, we will all emerge stronger.

Blindness was one of the first performing arts events to re-open in New York City.

The creative team for Blindness includes Ben and Max Ringham (sound designers), Lizzie Clachan (designer), Jessica Hung Han Yun (lighting designer), Markus Potter (US associate director), Chris Cronin (US associate sound designer), Gina Scherr (US associate lighting designer), Professor Hannah Thompson (UK production consultant), and Sara Aniqah Malik (UK resident assistant director).

In New York, Blindness is produced by Daryl Roth, Elizabeth Armstrong, Jane Bergère, Tom Tuft, No Guarantees, and Gabrielle Palitz/Jack Lane.

Blindness runs approximately 70 minutes with no intermission and is recommended for ages 15+.

Visit www.BlindnessEvent.com to view the current performance schedule and purchase tickets. All tickets are sold in advance online. Each seating pod is socially distanced 6 feet away from other pods.