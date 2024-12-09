BLACK & WHITE CITY BLUES to Open at American Theatre of Actors

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Black & White City Blues will run from January 8-19, 2025 at the American Theatre of Actors.

The production stars Joseph Monseur, Jake Minter, Sam Cruz, Riyadh Rollins, Amber Brookes, Kevin Leonard, Wasim Azeez, Anita Moreno, and Gary Vincent. A schedule of talk-backs after select performances is set to be released.

Richard Vetere's dark drama is about a young junkie struggling to survive his addiction to heroin in the decaying landscape of Williamsburg, Brooklyn in the summer of 1971.