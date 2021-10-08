BINGO JAMBOREE: A MUSICAL WITH BALLS to be Presented by HALFWORLD

BINGO Jamboree is a naughty & bawdy, immersive musical extravaganza where finding your inner winner is just as important as snagging the BINGO crown! Complete with gameplay, singing, dancing, comedy, and a real-life winner, it's a crazy, one-night stand that you won't want to forget!

An eccentric group of middle-of-nowhere locals arrives at the historic Cocksville Town Hall for the Dingleberry's annual BINGO Jamboree. With colossal dreams and a grab bag of aspirations, each member of this motley crew is vying for the big win and hoping to never hear the harrowing call of "BINGO!" shouted from their neighbors across the room.

Loaded with audience participation, BINGO Jamboree centers around a fast-paced, immersive, not-your-grandma's game of blackout BINGO with a live-streamed finale. It's a riotous life lesson, and in the end, you'll see that we're really not that different after all.

Conceived by John Skufca (20th Century Fox, Resorts World) with Music by C. E. Simon (Pipe Dream Theatre, Pray for Rain films), Lyrics by Liz Muller (Resident Music Supervisor SIX: The Musical for Norwegian Cruise Line, Pipe Dream Theatre), and Book by Muller, Simon, & Skufca.

Co-Founders of HALFWORLD John Skufca and Liz Muller have worked together around the world for over a decade and are now bringing their expertise to new and inventive ways of storytelling-communal, sensory, and often playable.