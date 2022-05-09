BEETLEJUICE to Celebrate World Goth Day at the Marquis Theatre, May 22

The Ghost-with-the-Most has been triumphantly resurrected on Broadway and blowing the roof off the Marquis Theatre (210 West 46th Street), and on Sunday, May 22nd, in celebration of World Goth Day Beetlejuice the Musical partners with New Goth City in association with InJoy Entertainment for a goth-tastic, exclusive, darkly decadent day.

In addition to attending the 3pm matinee performance of Beetlejuice, there will be pre-show pageantry and a post-show ghoulish procession through the Broadway Theatre district to an "afterlife" gathering. Visit newgothcity.com for ticket information and more details.

Full-time Goths and Daycrawlers alike are encouraged to dress in their best gothic finery and gather at the Marriot Marquis Breezeway of the Marquis Theatre (210 West 46th Street) at 2:30pm to take photos with the Beetlejuice Fan Art Mural before the show, followed by the 3pm performance of Beetlejuice at Broadway's Marquis Theatre.

BEETLEJUICE stars two-time Tony Award nominee Alex Brightman, Elizabeth Teeter, Tony Award nominee Kerry Butler, David Josefsberg, Obie Award Winner Adam Dannheisser, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Michelle Aravena, Kelvin Moon Loh, Zonya Love, Danny Rutigliano, and Dana Steingold, and features Kate Bailey, Will Blum, Ryan Breslin, Julian De Guzman, Natalie Charle Ellis, Brooke Engen, Eric Anthony Johnson, Andrew Kober, Elliott Mattox, Mateo Melendez, Ramone Owens, Commodore C. Primous III, Nevada Riley, and Graham Stevens.

It's showtime, folks! The ghost-with-the-most makes his Broadway return in this edgy and irreverent musical comedy based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film. Beetlejuice tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and Beetlejuice, a demon with a thing for stripes. When Lydia calls on Beetlejuice to scare away anyone with a pulse, this double-crossing specter unleashes a (Nether)world of pandemonium, and the biggest sandworm Broadway has ever seen.

World Goth Day is a dark celebration of Gothic Pride founded in 2009 by John Holley and held annually on May 22nd. What began as a day to promote Goth happenings in the UK and spread awareness and unity in the gothic community has transformed into an international extravaganza of all things macabre.

New Goth City was founded in 2007 by William Welles as an online Goth scene event guide to unify the community within the New York City tri-state area. Since then, NGC has grown into only nationwide Goth/Alternative lifestyle community online travel guide, featuring social & cultural events, sightseeing locations, shopping establishments, and food & drink destinations across America.

InJoy Entertainment, founded by Cindy Sibilsky in 2011, is an NYC-based full-service multimedia entertainment company for Broadway, Off-Broadway, and international events focusing on global cultural exchange.