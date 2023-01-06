Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Alex Brightman to Return to BEETLEJUICE Tonight After Healing From Concussion

Brightman will not be performing at the matinee shows on Saturday, January 7th, and Sunday January 8th. Andrew Kober will be performing the role of Beetlejuice.

Jan. 06, 2023  

Alex Brightman, who suffered a concussion at Beetlejuice's Christmas Eve performance and was out of the show until he could be cleared by a doctor, has announced his return! Brightman will be returning to Beetlejuice on Broadway for tonight's Friday, January 6th performance.

Brightman shared on Instagram, "After two weeks of extreme rest, recovery, and reassessment I will be returning to the show tonight! Saftey is my number one concern. We did the proper steps to get me to this evening."

About Beetlejuice:

BEETLEJUICE will officially close on Broadway on Sunday, January 8, 2023.

When BEETLEJUICE makes its final Broadway bow on Sunday, January 8, 2023, it will have played 27 previews at the Winter Garden Theatre and 366 regular performances, and 313 regular performances during its resurrection at Broadways' Marquis Theater, for a total of 679 Broadway performances.

BEETLEJUICE stars two-time Tony Award nominee Alex Brightman, Elizabeth Teeter, Tony Award nominee Kerry Butler, David Josefsberg, Obie Award Winner Adam Dannheisser, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Michelle Aravena, Kelvin Moon Loh, Zonya Love, Danny Rutigliano, and Dana Steingold, and features Kate Bailey, Will Blum, Ryan Breslin, Natalie Charle Ellis, Brooke Engen, Eric Anthony Johnson, Katie Lombardo, Andrew Kober, Elliott Mattox, Sean McManus, Mateo Melendez, Nevada Riley, Graham Stevens and Michael Bryan Wang.

It's showtime, folks! The ghost-with-the-most has been haunting Broadway since 2019, in this edgy and irreverent musical comedy based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film. BEETLEJUICE tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and Beetlejuice, a demon with a thing for stripes. When Lydia calls on Beetlejuice to scare away anyone with a pulse, this double-crossing specter unleashes a (Nether)world of pandemonium, and the biggest sandworm Broadway has ever seen.

Everyone's favorite demon from hell is taking the show on the road with the BEETLEJUICE National 26-city Tour, which launched December 6, 2022, at San Francisco's Golden Gate Theatre.




