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Lin-Manuel Miranda and Gustavo Dudamel to Take Part in Public Forum Event at the Delacorte

The free one-night-only event will bring Dudamel and Miranda together for a conversation and live musical performances in Central Park.

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Lin-Manuel Miranda and Gustavo Dudamel to Take Part in Public Forum Event at the Delacorte

Gustavo Dudamel and Lin-Manuel Miranda will take the stage together at the Delacorte Theater on September 23 for a free, one-night-only installment of The Public Theater's Public Forum Duets.

Dudamel, the incoming Tang Music & Artistic Director of the New York Philharmonic, will join Hamilton creator Miranda for an onstage conversation centered on music and life, with a particular focus on New York City. The evening will also feature live musical performances.

The event marks the return of Public Forum Duets, The Public's conversation series bringing together figures from the worlds of music and theater.

TICKET INFORMATION

The September 23 event is free, with several ticket distribution options available to the public. Non-members can obtain free tickets through the line at the Delacorte Theater, evening standby at the Delacorte, a digital lottery through TodayTix and an in-person lottery at The Public.

Public Theater members can make a donation to reserve seats in advance. Reserve I sections are available with a $150 donation, while Reserve II sections are available with a $75 donation.

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