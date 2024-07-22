BEDLAM Reveals Fall Season Featuring Three Plays and a New Musical by JT Harding

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



BEDLAM has revealed its fall season with two new musicals, a renewed collaboration with the legendary Tina Packer, and an intimate, heartbreaking solo performance focused on addiction and redemption in the LGBTQ community.



The season is headlined by two musicals in two different parts of town.



Up north, BEDLAM will bring MUSIC CITY to the Upper West Side. Previews begin October 27th for the New York Premiere of the new musical MUSIC CITY which features country music hits made famous by Darius Rucker, Keith Urban, Blake Shelton, Uncle Kracker, Dierks Bently, and Florida Georgia Line, including “Smile”, “Sangria”, “My Masterpiece”, “Somewhere In My Car”, “Somewhere With You”, “Different For Girls”, “Beers and Sunshine”, “Party People,” in addition to seven original tunes. Beloved Nashville artist JT Harding provides the music and lyrics in this love-letter to the city that made him a leading voice in American songwriting.



Set in the early 2000s, in a Nashville fractured by the American methamphetamine crisis and the Global War on Terror, Music City’s hardscrabble band of songwriters struggle to leave their mark on one of America’s wildest music scenes.



MUSIC CITY is Directed by BEDLAM’s Artistic Director Eric Tucker, with a book by Peter Zinn (Rumspringa), music & lyrics by Billboard Chart topping Country songwriter J.T. Harding, choreography by John Heginbotham (Oklahoma!), Musical Direction by Julianne Merrill, and will play at BEDLAM’s home base The West End Theatre (263 West 86th Street).



The cast of MUSIC CITY will feature Drew Bastian, Jonathan Judge-Russo, Julianne Merrill, Leenya Rideout, Andrew Rothenberg, Casey Shuler, and Stephen Michael Spencer.



Meanwhile, BEDLAM returns downtown to the Sheen Center in a co-production with RED BULL THEATER and the HUDSON VALLEY SHAKESPEARE FESTIVAL to present the world premiere of Medea: Re-Versed, Luis Quintero’s rap battle re-imagining of Euripides’ tragedy. Medea: Re-Versed is directed and co-conceived by Nathan Winkelstein. Performances begin September 12th at the Sheen Center, and the show is currently running at the Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival until August 30th.



The cast includes Sarin Monae West (The Skin of Our Teeth) in the title role, Siena D’Addario, Melissa Mahoney, Mark Martin, Lucille Lortel Award winner Jacob Ming-Trent (Father Comes Home from the Wars), Luis Quintero as Emcee, and Stephen Michael Spencer (Clyde’s).



Back on the Upper West Side, Eric Tucker reunites with his mentor, Tina Packer, to present a new production of her critically acclaimed play Women of Will. Performances begin September 28th.



In a funny, fierce, deep and unforgettable evening of theatre, Women of Will explores themes of love, loss, freedom, control, violence, and power through Shakespeare’s heroines. Royal Shakespeare Company veteran and Founding Artistic Director of the renowned Shakespeare & Company, Tina Packer created this acclaimed work tracing the chronological evolution of Shakespeare’s female characters and examining Shakespeare’s own journey and growth as a writer. Following critically acclaimed runs all over the world, BEDLAM brings this fresh, funny, brilliant exploration of Shakespeare’s women back to New York City for a limited, Off Broadway engagement.



Finally, as a part of the DO MORE new play series, Eric Tucker directs Spencer Aste’s Wake Up. Aste’s autobiographical play examines an artist’s self-destructive journey from religious orthodoxy, to drug addiction and dealing, to love and forgiveness. Performances begin September 10th at the West End Theatre for a two-week limited engagement.



This touching, funny, and bracingly honest new solo show places the spotlight on a gay, mormon-raised stage actor who begins using and selling crystal meth at the same time he’s preparing for the role of Richard III.



For more information and tickets for all of BEDLAM’s fall shows, please visit bedlam.org.



BEDLAM’s FALL 2024 SEASON



WAKE UP

Written and performed by Spencer Aste

Directed by Eric Tucker

Assistant Directed by Kim Tobin

For a LIMITED TWO WEEK ENGAGEMENT

Beginning September 10, 2024

At the West End Theatre (263 W 86th St)

BEDLAM and Red Bull Theater present

Medea: Re-Versed

In a Co-Production with the Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival

Adapted from Euripides by Luis Quintero

Co-conceived and Directed by Nathan Winkelstein

From September 12th to October 13th

At the Sheen Center’s Frank Shiner Theatre (18 Bleecker Street)



WOMEN OF WILL

By Tina Packer

Directed by Eric Tucker

Starring Ella Loudon and Nigel Gore

September 28 through October 20 only

At the West End Theatre (263 W 86th St)



MUSIC CITY: A New Musical

Music and Lyrics by J.T. Harding

Book by Peter Zinn

Directed by Eric Tucker

Choreography by John Heginbotham

Performances begin October 27th

At the West End Theatre (263 W86th St)

