Dates and New Changes Announced for BEAUTY AND THE BEAST UK/Ireland Tour

The production will launch May 25, 2021 at Curve Leicester.

Disney Theatricals new production of Beauty and the Beast which will tour the UK and Ireland in 2021, is set to launch May 25, 2021 at Curve Leicester, where it will run for five weeks.

The tour will then move on to Bord Gáis Energy Theatre where it will begin performances June 8. Performances at the Bristol Hippodrome will begin August 12, followed by Liverpool Empire on September 23, and Edinburgh Playhouse beginning October 21.

The original creative team from the Broadway production is currently at work updating their staging including a new tap routine for "Be Our Guest" and an update to Belle's iconic costume! According to new reports, the princess will no longer sport an apron as part of her look.

Audiences can also expect a trimmed down runtime, as well as new sets.

Reports of the tour surfaced in 2019, along with the news that the production will feature new designs and dance arrangements. Casting is currently underway.

Tickets available at beautyandthebeastmusical.co.uk beginning 6 AM this Friday.

Beauty and the Beast was the inaugural production of Disney Theatrical Productions. It played a remarkable 13 year run on Broadway and has been produced in 37 countries worldwide.

Adapted from Walt Disney Pictures' Academy Award-winning 1991 animated musical film of the same name Beauty and the Beast is a musical with music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice, and book by Linda Woolverton.

It tells the story of a cold-blooded prince who has been magically transformed into an unsightly creature as punishment for his selfish ways. To revert into his true human form, the Beast must first learn to love a bright, beautiful young woman whom he has imprisoned in his enchanted castle before it is too late.

