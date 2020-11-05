Dates and New Changes Announced for BEAUTY AND THE BEAST UK/Ireland Tour
The production will launch May 25, 2021 at Curve Leicester.
Disney Theatricals new production of Beauty and the Beast which will tour the UK and Ireland in 2021, is set to launch May 25, 2021 at Curve Leicester, where it will run for five weeks.
The tour will then move on to Bord Gáis Energy Theatre where it will begin performances June 8. Performances at the Bristol Hippodrome will begin August 12, followed by Liverpool Empire on September 23, and Edinburgh Playhouse beginning October 21.
The original creative team from the Broadway production is currently at work updating their staging including a new tap routine for "Be Our Guest" and an update to Belle's iconic costume! According to new reports, the princess will no longer sport an apron as part of her look.
Audiences can also expect a trimmed down runtime, as well as new sets.
Reports of the tour surfaced in 2019, along with the news that the production will feature new designs and dance arrangements. Casting is currently underway.
Tickets available at beautyandthebeastmusical.co.uk beginning 6 AM this Friday.
Beauty and the Beast was the inaugural production of Disney Theatrical Productions. It played a remarkable 13 year run on Broadway and has been produced in 37 countries worldwide.
Adapted from Walt Disney Pictures' Academy Award-winning 1991 animated musical film of the same name Beauty and the Beast is a musical with music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice, and book by Linda Woolverton.
It tells the story of a cold-blooded prince who has been magically transformed into an unsightly creature as punishment for his selfish ways. To revert into his true human form, the Beast must first learn to love a bright, beautiful young woman whom he has imprisoned in his enchanted castle before it is too late.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Armie Hammer Joins the Cast of SUNDOGS
Armie Hammer will star as 'Joe' in a Veterans Day benefit presentation of Sundogs, a new play by Howard Emanuel and directed by Heather Arnson. Sundog...
THE WALKING DEAD's Andrew Lincoln To Star As Scrooge in Live Streamed A CHRISTMAS CAROL as Part of Old Vic: In Camera
Today, The Old Vic in London, England announced that Andrew Lincoln (AMC's The Walking Dead) will star as Ebenezer Scrooge in this year's OLD VIC: IN ...
Auditions Are Open For Jason Robert Brown's FAREWELL MY CONCUBINE
Jason Robert Brown has revealed that casting is underway for his new musical, Farewell My Concubine....
Is THE MASKED SINGER's Mushroom a Broadway Veteran?
It's the pressing question on America's mind right now... who is Mushroom? On the latest season of FOX's The Masked Singer, one of the contestants has...
18 Shows Streaming on BroadwayWorld Events This Week!
BroadwayWorld Events is bringing you incredible talent right into your home!...
VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek of Laura Osnes' Upcoming Concert at Birdland!
Laura Osnes is stopping by Birdland on November 6 for her concert The Paths Not Taken, with help from Fred Lassen!...