BE MORE CHILL Cancels All Remaining Performances at The Other Palace in London

Click Here for More Articles on Be More Chill

Be More Chill has announced that all remaining scheduled performances at The Other Palace have been cancelled.

The news was shared on the show's official Facebook page with the following statement:

"THANK YOU to all our amazing fans, including those who had purchased tickets but still haven't seen the show. Hopefully we'll be back in London soon, so please stop by BeMoreChillMusical.com and make sure you're on our list - we can't wait to share some good news when it comes!"

Be More Chill opened at the Other Palace on February 18, 2020. The show announced an extension through June 14, which would have made it the longest-running show at the Other Palace.

The London cast featured Scott Folan as the central character of Jeremy Heere, with Blake Patrick Anderson as Michael Mell and Miracle Chance as Christine Canigula. Stewart Clarke plays The Squip, Eloise Davies is Brooke Lohst, Christopher Fry plays Mr Heere and Mr Reyes, James Hameed plays Rich Goranski, Renee Lamb is Jenna Rolan, Millie O'Connell is Chloe Valentine and Miles Paloma plays Jake Dillinger. Understudies are: Gabriel Hinchcliffe, Eve Norris and Jon Tsouras.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You