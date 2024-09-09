BALLS Musical Gears Up for 2025 World Premiere

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







BALLS: The Monster-Catchin’ Musical Comédy” gears up for a 2025 world premiere, with a crowdfund launch this September. Turn your hat sideways and make your pets fight with this hilarious, one-of-a-kind extravaganza, overflowing with 8-bit bops, improvised battles and original Collectabuddies. Much like the games that inspired it, BALLS is a unique, interactive experience from beginning to end: every performance is a new adventure.

For a taste of the show, and to become "part of the squad," visit: BALLSmusical.com

MONSTERS WERE SCARY. AND THE PROFESSOR WAS SCARED. So he squished ‘em down into little balls, and created a safer world: where monsters are pets - and pets do what they’re told. But when these “Collectabuddies” begin to BITE BACK, the Professor and his piece-of-sh*t grandson are forced to battle their past conceptions of right and wrong to save the game they helped create.

Created by Brandon Zelman (“Cat in the Hat Podcast”) and Harrison Bryan (“A Hanukkah Carol”), BALLS is an action-packed immersive experience about the MONSTERS we collect and the FIGHTS we choose to fight. BALLS features new music by an Elite Team of award-winning composers spanning Broadway, Hollywood, The West End, and TikTok, with an evocative score built around nostalgia. Composers include: Lena Gabrielle (“Emojiland”), Pippa Cleary (“My Son’s a Queer”/”The Great British Bake Off Musical”), Joriah Kwamé (“Little Miss Perfect”), Aaron Kenny (“The Little Mermaid”), and Grace Yurchuk (“30 Seconds”).