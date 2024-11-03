BACK TO THE FUTURE Director Robert Zemeckis Teases Movie Musical Adaptation of Stage Musical

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Robert Zemeckis, who directed all three of the Back to the Future films, has teased a movie musical adaptation of the stage adaptation of the classic film on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, hosted by Josh Horowitz.

“I would like to do the Back to the Future, the musical. Just like [Mel] Brooks did The Producers. I would love to do that. I think that would be great," Zemeckis told Horowitz.

While Zemeckis is on board and hopeful, there is currently no official green light from the studios. "I floated that out to the folks at Universal. They don’t get it. So, nothing I can do."

The 2022 Olivier award-winning musical is currently running in the West End. The Broadway production, which began performances in June 2023, will close on Broadway on January 5, 2025.

Watch the podcast interview below.

Produced by Colin Ingram, together with Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale, and based on the Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment film, BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical has a book by Bob Gale, new music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including “The Power of Love” and “Johnny B. Goode.” Bob Gale is the co-creator and co-writer of the Back to the Future film trilogy and Alan Silvestri composed the iconic film score for the series.

BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical is directed by Tony Award winner John Rando and features a multi-Tony and Olivier Award-winning design team that includes 2024 Tony Award Nominee Tim Hatley (set and costume design), Tim Lutkin and Hugh Vanstone (lighting), Gareth Owen (sound) and 2024 Tony Award Nominee Finn Ross (video), with choreography by Chris Bailey, musical supervision and arrangements by Nick Finlow, illusions by Chris Fisher, orchestrations by Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook, dance arrangements by David Chase, music direction by Ted Arthur and casting by Tara Rubin.

Marty McFly is a rock ‘n’ roll teenager who is accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-travelling DeLorean invented by his friend, Dr. Emmett Brown. But before he can return to 1985, Marty must make sure his high school-aged parents fall in love in order to save his own existence.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman