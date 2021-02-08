Awkwafina, Debbie Allen & More Unite for FAME 40th Anniversary Fundraiser

In honor of the 40th anniversary of the iconic film "FAME," Alumni & Friends of LaGuardia High School and the LaGuardia Parents Association, both 501(c)3 non-profit organizations, will co-host a virtual fundraiser to celebrate the legacy of this groundbreaking 1980 film that inspired millions, and spawned the creation of specialized performing arts high schools around the world. For over 40 years, the film has inspired teenagers and generations of aspiring artists to pursue their creative dreams. This 30-minute virtual benefit will stream on YouTube on February 11, 2021 at 7 pm.

Current LaGuardia students in dance, music, drama, and art along with alumni who appeared in the 1980 film and television series (1982-1987) and famous LaGuardia alumni (Isaac Mizrahi, Awkwafina, Laura Dean, Chaz Bono plus many others) come together to perform 4 iconic songs from the movie - FAME, I SING THE BODY ELECTRIC, NEVER ALONE and OUT HERE ON MY OWN. The event will honor David De Silva, the creator/producer of "FAME," serve as a time capsule of art in a pandemic and celebrate the importance of arts education.

The "FAME" school enjoys an international reputation as the first and foremost public high school dedicated to nurturing students gifted in the arts. Alumni include Jennifer Aniston, Timothee Chalamet, Awkwafina, Isaac Mizrahi, Nicki Minaj, Billy Dee Williams, Diahann Carroll, Al Pacino, Milton Glaser, Ansel Elgort, Amy Ryan, Sarah Paulson, Eartha Kitt, Vanessa Williams, and so many more.

All proceeds will directly benefit LaGuardia High School and its artistically gifted students.