Autumn Hurlbert to Make Solo Debut At Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Autumn Hurlbert (Legally Blonde, Nobody Loves You, Something Rotten!) on Sunday, August 5th, 2018, at 7:00pm.

After 17 months of touring the country as Portia in Something Rotten!, Autumn Hurlbert has finally returned to her favorite city and couldn't be more excited to debut her solo show at Feinstein's/54 Below. Join Autumn for an evening of eclectic music, spanning everything from original works to all of the most beloved tunes. Through the lens of Autumn's wacky sense of humor, the evening will deliver accounts of her (Legally) Blonde ambition, traveling and performing in a Broadway show with her toddler in tow, audition follies, and bucket list career experiences.

The evening will be directed by David Alpert, music directed by Steven Jamail and produced by Jen Sandler.

Autumn Hurlbert plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) Sunday, August 5th, 2018, at 7:00pm. There is a $35-$75 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Autumn Hurlbert was most recently seen as Portia on the Something Rotten! national tour. On Broadway: Legally Blonde. National Tour: Little Women. Selected Off-Broadway/Regional: Nobody Loves You (Second Stage), A Taste of Things To Come (York Theater Company), The Last Five Years (ACT Lousiville), Private Lives (Shakespeare Theatre Company, Huntington Theatre Company), every tongue confess (Arena Stage), Les Misérables and Evita (Pioneer Theater). Film/TV: "The Sound of Music, Live!," "Legally Blonde: The Search For Elle Woods," Sudden Death!, Research. @autumnhurlbert

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, "Feinstein's/54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs."

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105. 54Below.com/Feinsteins

