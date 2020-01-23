Audra McDonald to Be Honored at 35th Annual Artios Awards; Annaleigh Ashford, Tony Shalhoub and More to Present

The Casting Society of America has announced the presenters for the 35th Annual Artios Awards at ceremonies in Los Angeles, New York, and London on Thursday, January 30.

The New York ceremony, hosted by actress comedian Michelle Buteau, will take place at Stage 48 (605 West 48th Street) with presenters including Annaleigh Ashford, Nicholas Braun, Rachel Brosnahan, Brian Cox, Robin de Jesús, Santino Fontana, Tavi Gevinson, Luke Kirby, Katrina Lenk, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Tony Shalhoub, Michael Shannon, J. Smith-Cameron, Kate Walsh, and Heléne Yorke. Emmy®, Grammy, and Tony® Award winner Audra McDonald will be honored with the Marion Dougherty New York Apple Award, and Andrew Femenella will be receiving the Rosalie Joseph Humanitarian Award.

The Los Angeles ceremony, hosted by actor comedian Ron Funches, will take place at the Beverly Hilton (9876 Wilshire Boulevard) with presenters including Thora Birch, Asante Blackk, Megalyn Echikunwoke, Jared Harris, Billie Lourd, Danielle Macdonald, Edward Norton, Bob Odenkirk, and Margaret Qualley. Academy Award® winner and advocate Geena Davis will receive the Lynn Stalmaster Award for Career Achievement, and Deborah Aquila will receive the Hoyt Bowers Award.

The London ceremony, hosted by actor producer Jason Isaacs, will take place at Four Seasons Hotel London (10 Trinity Square), with presenters including Russell T Davies and Nicholas Hoult. Andy Pryor will be honored with the Excellence in Casting Award, BAFTA Winners and Academy Award nominees Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner will be honored with the Artios Award for Creative Collaboration, and Pippa Markham, Kate Buckley, and CSA member Gillian Hawser will be receiving special recognition for their dynamic contributions in furthering the recognition of casting with the creation of the BAFTA Casting Awards for television and film.



