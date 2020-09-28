Audra McDonald, Sutton Foster & More Will Lend Voices to Third Season of Disney Junior's VAMPIRINA
They will be joined by Santino Fontana, Christopher Jackson, and James Monroe Iglehart.
Disney Junior's hit animated series "Vampirina" has gained some Broadway veterans as guest stars. According to Deadline, the show will welcome Audra McDonald, Christopher Jackson, Sutton Foster, James Monroe Iglehart and Santino Fontana for its third season.
The Emmy and BAFTA Award-nominated "Vampirina" tells the story of Vampirina (aka Vee), a young vampire girl who is the new kid in town after her family moves from Transylvania to Pennsylvania. The series follows Vee as she faces the trials and tribulations of adjusting to unfamiliar surroundings, including making friends and attending a new school in the human world.
The "Vampirina" voice cast includes Isabella Crovetti ("Colony") as Vampirina, James Van Der Beek ("Dawson's Creek") as Boris,Lauren Graham ("Gilmore Girls") as Oxana, Wanda Sykes (ABC's "black-ish") as Gregoria and Mitchell Whitfield ("My Cousin Vinny") as Demi. Broadway stars Patti LuPone ("Evita") and Brian Stokes Mitchell ("Kiss Me, Kate") recur as Vee's granparents, Nanpire, as Grandpop.
Blending spooky fun, heartfelt storytelling and Broadway-caliber music, the series is inspired by Disney Publishing's popular children's book series "Vampirina Ballerina," written by Anne Marie Pace and illustrated by Leuyen Pham, and is co-executive produced by Chelsea Beyl and Norton Virgien (both of Disney Junior's Peabody Award-winning "Doc McStuffins"). Broadway composers Michael Kooman and Christopher Dimond ("The Noteworthy Life of Howard Barnes") are the series' songwriters and Layla Minoui ("Castle") is composer. The series is produced by Academy Award-nominated animation studio Brown Bag Films in association with Disney Junior.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos
