Audra McDonald, Sara Bareilles, Alan Cumming and More Set For 2024 New Yorker Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This year's New Yorker festival is set to take place next month, and includes a host of Broadway names on its slate. The lineup will include talks with Alan Cumming, Audra McDonald, Ayad Akhtar, Sara Bareilles, and more. Additionally, a screening of the new film adapation of The Piano Lesson will be held.

On October 25 at 6pm at Webster Hall, Alan Cumming will talk with Emily Nussbaum. Audra McDonald will chat with Michael Schulman on October 25 at 8:30pm at SVA Theatre. On October 26 at 5:30pm at SVA Theatre, playwrights Annie Baker, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, and Heidi Schreck will discuss writing for the stage and screen with Helen Shaw.

Sara Bareilles will talk with Rachel Syme and perform on October 26 at 8pm at Webster Hall. Then on October 27 at 12:45pm at SVA Theatre, Ayad Akhtar and Mohsin Hamid will talk with Parul Sehgal.

The screening of The Piano Lesson is set for October 27 at 8pm at SVA Theatre.

Learn more about the full lineup of events here.

The festival will run October 25-27, 2024. A limited number of General Admission, Early Entry, and Student & Educator tickets are on sale now, as well as standing-room-only tickets for Webster Hall events. 3-Day Premier Passes and select events are sold out. If you wish to be notified should more tickets to a sold-out event become available, please join the wait list for that event.