Attention All Ticket Seekers! How to Snag Seats to HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

Does your reflection in the Mirror of Erised put you in seats at the Lyric Theatre this spring?

Back in October, many muggles were dismayed after the first wave of tickets to Harry Potter and the Cursed Child sold out almost immediately after being released. The good news? You don't need a time-turner to make your dreams of a Potter ticket a reality.

Registration is now open for the next ticket release for the Broadway premiere this magical new play. What do you need to do to conjure seats to the show? It's this easy:

1. REGISTER. Visit HarryPotterthePlay.com/REGISTER, click on 'register for ticket access' and fill in the requested details. Registration closes on Wednesday, January 31, 2018 at 10:00 PM ET.

2. WAIT. Then on February 7, 2018 beginning at 11:00 AM ET, tickets at all price points for performances from March 16, 2018 to March 10, 2019 will be made available in a pre-sale via Ticketmaster Verified Fan.

All those who register and are identified as genuine ticket buyers, not bots or scalpers, will be equally eligible to be randomly selected to receive an Access Code. Those who completed the registration process for the first ticket release in October will need to register again in order to be eligible to receive an Access Code. The selection process is randomized to ensure access to tickets is as fair as possible and is in no way influenced by a patron's Ticketmaster purchase history. Those who receive an Access Code will have the opportunity to purchase tickets on a first-come, first-served basis on February 7, 2018.

3. NO LUCK? From February 8, 2018, further tickets will then be released as and when available through the official website www.HarryPotterThePlay.com and Ticketmaster.com. These tickets will not require an Access Code to purchase.

If prospective ticket-buyers are unsuccessful in securing tickets, there will be regular opportunities to purchase tickets in the future including late release and returned tickets which will regularly become available. Details of further ticket releases will be announced via the official Harry Potter and the Cursed Child website, social media channels and the official newsletter.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child begins preview performances on March 16, 2018 and the official opening is April 22, 2018 at the fully renovated Lyric Theatre (214 West 43rd Street, New York, NY).

Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a new play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany. The production is one play presented in two parts. Both parts are intended to be seen in order on the same day (matinee and evening) or on two consecutive evenings, or each part can be seen separately.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is the eighth story in the Harry Potter series and the first official Harry Potter story to be presented on stage. The critically acclaimed production received its world premiere in July 2016 at the Palace Theatre in London where it continues to play to sold out houses.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has won 22 major theatre awards in the UK and is the most awarded production in the history of Britain's Olivier Awards, winning a record-breaking nine awards earlier this year including Best New Play and Best Director.

It was always difficult being Harry Potter and it isn't much easier now that he is an overworked employee of the Ministry of Magic, a husband, and the father of three school-age children.

While Harry grapples with a past that refuses to stay where it belongs, his youngest son Albus must struggle with the weight of a family legacy he never wanted. As past and present fuse ominously, both father and son learn the uncomfortable truth: sometimes, darkness comes from unexpected places.

