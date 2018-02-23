Atlantic Theater Co's HANGMEN Extends Through March 25

Atlantic Theater Company (Neil Pepe, Artistic Director; Jeffory Lawson, Managing Director) announces a three-week extension of the sold-out US premiere of the Olivier Award-winning Royal Court Theatre production of Hangmen. The critically-acclaimed production will now play through Sunday, March 25th, 2018.

Tickets for the extension are now on sale at atlantictheater.org, by phone at 866-811-4111, and in person at the Linda Gross Theater box office (336 West 20th Street between 8th and 9th Avenues).

Written by Academy and Golden Globe Award winner Martin McDonagh (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) and directed by Olivier Award nominee Matthew Dunster (Liberian Girl), Hangmen began previews Thursday, January 18th and opened on Monday, February 5th. It will play an extended engagement through Sunday, March 25th, 2018 Off-Broadway at Atlantic Theater Company's Linda Gross Theater (336 West 20th Street).

Hangmen features Mark Addy ("Game of Thrones," The Full Monty), Owen Campbell (As You Are), Billy Carter (Shining City), Maxwell Caulfield (An Inspector Calls), Johnny Flynn ("Lovesick," Jerusalem on the West End), Gaby French (Off-Broadway debut), Gilles Geary (Off-Broadway debut), Richard Hollis (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time), John Horton (The Language Archive, Amadeus), David Lansbury (War Horse, Michael Clayton), Sally Rogers (Blue Heart at BAM, "The Bill"),and Reece Shearsmith (High Rise, "The League of Gentlemen").

Johnny Flynn, Sally Rogers, and Reece Shearsmith appeared in the original London cast of Hangmen at the Royal Court. Mark Addy, Johnny Flynn, Gaby French, Sally Rogers, and Reece Shearsmith are appearing with the permission of Actors' Equity Association pursuant to an exchange program between American Equity and UK Equity. The Producers gratefully acknowledge Actors' Equity Association for its assistance of this production.

In his small pub in the northern English town of Oldham, Harry (Addy) is something of a local celebrity. But what's the second-best hangman in England to do on the day they've abolished hanging? Amongst the cub reporters and pub regulars dying to hear Harry's reaction to the news, his old assistant Syd (Shearsmith) and the peculiar Mooney (Flynn) lurk with very different motives for their visit.

Following Hangmen's sell-out run at London's Royal Court Theatre and subsequent transfer to the West End, Olivier and Academy Award winner Martin McDonagh(Atlantic/Broadway's The Beauty Queen of Leenane, The Lieutenant of Inishmore, The Cripple of Inishmaan) returns to Atlantic with his first US premiere in eight years. This winter, McDonagh was honored with three BAFTAs (Best Screenplay, Best Film, and Best British Film), two Golden Globes (Best Screenplay & Best Motion Picture - Drama), and two Satellite Awards (Best Original Screenplay and Best Film) for his work on Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. McDonagh has also been nominated for two Academy Awards and an Independent Spirit Award for his work on the film.

Director Matthew Dunster (Liberian Girl, Children's Children) makes his Atlantic Theater Company and US debut with Hangmen, having previously staged the Olivier Award-winning production at The Royal Court Theatre and the Wyndham's Theatre. Also a playwright and actor, Dunster's work has been seen on the stages of the Royal Shakespeare Company, Shakespeare's Globe, Royal Exchange Manchester, and National Theatre Wales.

Hangmen features scenic and costume design by Anna Fleischle, lighting design by Joshua Carr, sound design by Ian Dickinson for Autograph, dialects by Stephen Gabis, fight choreography by J. David Brimmer, UK casting by Amy Ball, CDG, and US casting by Telsey+Company; Adam Caldwell, CSA; Will Cantler, CSA; Karyn Casl, CSA.

Atlantic Theater Company (Neil Pepe, Artistic Director; Jeffory Lawson, Managing Director) is an award-winning Off-Broadway theater dedicated to producing great plays simply and truthfully while utilizing an artistic ensemble. At Atlantic, we believe that the story of a play and the intent of its playwright are at the core of the creative process. The plays in our repertory, from both new and established playwrights, are boldly interpreted by today's finest theater artists and resonate with contemporary audiences. Alongside being an award-winning producing organization, we've also been teaching theater since our inception. The internationally-acclaimed Atlantic Acting School has the only conservatory program in the world that offers in-depth training in co-Founders David Mamet and William H. Macy's unique and influential approach to acting: Practical Aesthetics, the Atlantic Technique. Our school's mission is to ensure that each graduate masters the essential analytical and physical disciplines of acting and to empower every student with skills necessary for success in the profession. We also bring theater into the classroom through robust arts education initiatives that serve a record 4,200 public school students each year. Since its inception, Atlantic has produced more than 150 plays including Tony Award-winning productions of Spring Awakening (Steven Sater, Duncan Sheik) and The Beauty Queen of Leenane (Martin McDonagh); Pulitzer Prize recipient Between Riverside and Crazy (Stephen Adly Guirgis); New York Drama Critics' Circle winner for Best New Play The Night Alive (Conor McPherson); and Lucille Lortel, Obie, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and New York Drama Critics' Circle Award-winning The Band's Visit (David Yazbek, Itamar Moses); among many others! Atlantic has garnered 12 Tony Awards, 24 Obie Awards, 21 Lucille Lortel Awards, 10 Drama Desk Awards, 8 Outer Critics Circle Awards, 4 New York Drama Critics' Circle Awards, 3 Drama League Awards, 3 Theater World Awards and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

The Royal Court Theatre (Originating Theatre) is the writer's theatre. It is the leading force in world theatre for energetically cultivating writers - undiscovered, emerging and established. Through the writers, the Royal Court is at the forefront of creating restless, alert, provocative theatre about now. Over 120,000 people visit the Royal Court in Sloane Square, London, each year and many thousands more see their work elsewhere through transfers to the West End and New York, UK and international tours, digital platforms, residencies across London, and their site-specific work. The Royal Court's extensive development activity encompasses a diverse range of writers and artists and includes an ongoing programme of writers' attachments, readings, workshops and playwriting groups. Within the past sixty years, John Osborne, Samuel Beckett, Arnold Wesker, Ann Jellicoe, Howard Brenton, David Hare have started their careers at the Court. Many others including Caryl Churchill, Athol Fugard, Mark Ravenhill, Simon Stephens, debbie tucker green, Sarah Kane; and more recently, Lucy Kirkwood, Nick Payne, Penelope Skinner and Alistair McDowall, have followed. The Royal Court has produced many iconic plays from Laura Wade's Posh to Jez Butterwoth's Jerusalem and Martin McDonagh's Hangmen. www.royalcourttheatre.com

Schedule:

Tuesday at 7:00pm, Wednesday-Saturday at 8:00pm, Saturday and Sunday at 2:00pm

Monday evening performance at 7:00pm on 3/5

Wednesday afternoon performances at 2:00pm on 2/28, 3/7, 3/21

Tickets:

Regular tickets begin at $90. Order online at atlantictheater.org, by calling OvationTix at 866-811-4111, or in person at the Linda Gross Theater box office (336 West 20th Street between 8th and 9th Avenues).

For limited access to sold-out performances, consider joining Atlantic's Patron Program, which begins with a donation of $3,000. Our Patron Program directly supports our productions, new play and musical development initiatives, and arts education programs cultivating the next generation of artists and audiences. Please contact our Development Department at patrons@atlantictheater.org for more details, or visit https://atlantictheater.org/premium-access/.

There will be a cancellation line outside of Atlantic Theater Company's Linda Gross Theater (336 West 20th Street) at all sold out Hangmen performances beginning 2 hours prior to curtain. Cancellation tickets for Hangmen are full price (starting at $90), subject to availability and sold on a first-come, first-served basis.



All single tickets are strictly non-refundable and non-exchangeable. Returned single tickets may be credited with a tax-deductible donation. For more information, please visit http://atlantictheater.org/playevents/hangmen/ or contact info@atlantictheater.org.

atlantictheater.org

