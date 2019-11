Associated Chamber Music Players Announce Livestream Masterclass 2020

Associated Chamber Music Players (ACMP) announces the 2020 season, including the brand-new Animato! mini-coaching chamber music video series, their annual Worldwide Play-in Weekend, and the third annual Livestream Masterclass. ACMP has commissioned award-winning composer Paul Moravec to compose a new piece for adult amateur players. This commission marks the first step in ACMP's initiatives to make contemporary chamber music more accessible to non-professional musicians. Moravec's new piece for violin or clarinet, cello and piano will be published by Subito Music Corporation and will be available in early 2020.

"ACMP's 2020 season introduces new initiatives that will deeply enrich the experiences of chamber music players wherever they are," said Jennifer Clarke, Executive Director, ACMP. "Collaborations with professional ensembles to provide video and livestream coaching, and our new commitment to making chamber music by living composers more available are refreshing additions to our contribution to players and their musical lives."

In spring 2020, ACMP will present its third annual Livestream Masterclass, a two-hour workshop accessible to all via livestream. Chamber music players across the globe will gain access to the scores ahead of time and can participate online and submit questions and comments along the way.

ACMP's annual chamber music jamming weekend, the Worldwide Play-in Weekend, will take place this year on March 7 and 8, 2020. To celebrate Beethoven's 250th birthday, the Worldwide Play-in Weekend will feature music from his repertoire. Musicians around the globe are planning events that bring together chamber music players to experience the joy of playing chamber music. From beginners, experienced amateurs, to professionals--kids, parents and grandparents alike-are all welcome to participate and play. ACMP is currently seeking partners to create Play-in hubs across the country to reach into local communities to create more playing opportunities. Hub partners can be community-based music schools, arts centers, schools, community groups, and more. For more information, visit www.acmp.net/wpiw.

The Animato! ACMP mini-coaching chamber music video series features six short videos packed with ensemble-playing tips and demos. The first video, launched in early October featuring musicians Toyin Spellman-Diaz from the award-winning wind quintet Imani Winds, explores Intonation. In the second Imani Winds video, available in November, Jeff Scott (french horn) demonstrates an ensemble communication exercise. The final Imani Winds video, with Mark Dover (clarinetist), shares improvisation techniques, viewable in December. Three videos with PUBLIQuartet for string quartet will debut from January through March 2020, exploring ensemble - pulse, meter, rhythm; intonation; and tone. Videos can be viewed at www.acmp.net, with the first available now at https://acmp.net/participate/chamber-music-animato-mini-coaching-video-series.

About ACMP - Associated Chamber Music Players

For the past 72 years, ACMP has provided support and services to people who are passionate about playing chamber music. ACMP believes that chamber music playing provides a unique opportunity for cultural participation and engagement. By creating opportunities and resources for people to play music together in small ensembles, skills are sharpened, communities are enriched, connections are made and lives are changed.

Since the organization began, ACMP has helped chamber music players find one another to share and play music together through a variety of networking programs. More than 2,300 members come from every part of the world and share one interest: the love of making music with others. Most recent initiatives use technology to help players connect and provide access to online coaching.

The ACMP Foundation was founded in the 1990s and has contributed more than $4 million to foster the playing of chamber music for people of all ages and skill levels. Grants support chamber music workshops and programs for adult amateurs and children and focus on coaching fees and/or initiatives that reduce the registration cost for participants.





