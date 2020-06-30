Asmeret Ghebremichael, Gerard Canonico & More to Take Part in Virtual Reading of MILLENNIALS ARE KILLING MUSICALS

Millennials Are Killing Musicals, an entirely original, irreverently funny, and heartfelt 90-minute show will be seen in an online staged reading in mid-July. The new musical features book, music & lyrics by Nico Juber - millennial mother-of-two who was raised in the worlds of both music and comedy. Granddaughter of Gilligan's Island/Brady Bunch creator, Sherwood Schwartz, daughter of Laurence Juber, the Grammy Award-winning lead guitarist of Paul McCartney & Wings, and sister of hit songwriter Ilsey Juber, Nico's show marks her first foray into musical theatre.

MAKM follows a single, stressed-out millennial mom, whose quest for love and meaning is derailed when her "perfect" social media influencer sister shows up at her house eight months pregnant and completely unprepared for motherhood. Music Director is millennial Ted Arthur of multiple Tony-winning and nominated shows (Wicked, Dear Evan Hanson, Once on This Island, Mean Girls, The Prom, and upcoming Diana). Director is millennial Ryan O'Connor (Home Street Home, Ryan Eats His Feelings, and LA Times Critics Pick Vote Pray Love). Commercial Producers are Kate Atkinson & Karen Harris of K-Squared Entertainment. K-Squared is the team behind Part of the Plan, the Dan Fogelberg musical that had its world premiere at the Tennessee Performing Center and is slated to continue development at DC's Tony-winning Signature Theatre, under the direction of Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carol King Musical).

In addition to Drama Desk Award-winner Asmeret Ghebremichael (In The Heights), Gerard Canonico (Groundhog Day) and Klea Blackhurst, other cast includes Diana Huey (Miss Saigon), Crystal Kellogg (School of Rock), and Matt Magnusson (Jersey Boys).

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You