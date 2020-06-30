Asmeret Ghebremichael, Gerard Canonico & More to Take Part in Virtual Reading of MILLENNIALS ARE KILLING MUSICALS
Millennials Are Killing Musicals, an entirely original, irreverently funny, and heartfelt 90-minute show will be seen in an online staged reading in mid-July. The new musical features book, music & lyrics by Nico Juber - millennial mother-of-two who was raised in the worlds of both music and comedy. Granddaughter of Gilligan's Island/Brady Bunch creator, Sherwood Schwartz, daughter of Laurence Juber, the Grammy Award-winning lead guitarist of Paul McCartney & Wings, and sister of hit songwriter Ilsey Juber, Nico's show marks her first foray into musical theatre.
MAKM follows a single, stressed-out millennial mom, whose quest for love and meaning is derailed when her "perfect" social media influencer sister shows up at her house eight months pregnant and completely unprepared for motherhood. Music Director is millennial Ted Arthur of multiple Tony-winning and nominated shows (Wicked, Dear Evan Hanson, Once on This Island, Mean Girls, The Prom, and upcoming Diana). Director is millennial Ryan O'Connor (Home Street Home, Ryan Eats His Feelings, and LA Times Critics Pick Vote Pray Love). Commercial Producers are Kate Atkinson & Karen Harris of K-Squared Entertainment. K-Squared is the team behind Part of the Plan, the Dan Fogelberg musical that had its world premiere at the Tennessee Performing Center and is slated to continue development at DC's Tony-winning Signature Theatre, under the direction of Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carol King Musical).
In addition to Drama Desk Award-winner Asmeret Ghebremichael (In The Heights), Gerard Canonico (Groundhog Day) and Klea Blackhurst, other cast includes Diana Huey (Miss Saigon), Crystal Kellogg (School of Rock), and Matt Magnusson (Jersey Boys).
Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
Breaking: Broadway Shutdown Extends Until 2021
The Broadway League announced today that Broadway performances in New York City will be suspended through the remainder of 2020 due to COVID-19. The L...
Exclusive: Lea Salonga Sings 'Part of Your World' as Part of the Seth Concert Series
Check out an exclusive clip of Lea Salonga singing Part of Your World from The Little Mermaid....
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daveed Diggs, Renée Elise Goldsberry and More from HAMILTON to Take Part in Virtual Cast Reunion
SiriusXM announced today that the original cast of 'Hamilton' will reunite for a special broadcast event. Hamilton Virtual Cast Reunion, hosted by Sir...
VIDEOS: Original HAMILTON Cast Members, Jennifer Hudson, and Billy Porter on GLOBAL GOAL: UNITE FOR OUR FUTURE
Today, Global Citizen brought together a group of artists for a two-hour concert special, 'Global Goal: Unite For Our Future.' Among those appearing w...
VIDEO: Patti LuPone Perform 'Somewhere' From WEST SIDE STORY For POSE-A-THON
Patti LuPone performed 'Somewhere' from West Side Story during POSE-A-THON, an online event hosted by the cast and creatives of the FX series, Pose....
Rachel Cargle and Lin-Manuel Miranda Find Parallels Between HAMILTON Lyrics and Current-Day News Headlines
Rachel Cargle shared via Facebook, that she and Lin-Manuel Miranda worked together to find parallels between Hamilton lyrics and the current times to ...