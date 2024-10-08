Asian Cultural Council Hosts Fall Program With Filmmakers

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Asian Cultural Council has announced its fall East-West Dialogues event in its series of free public programs, ACC Voices. Organized in partnership with the Taipei Cultural Center in New York, the program features a conversation between filmmaker and production designer Wern Ying Hwarng (ACC 2015) (The Assassin, Silence, Three Times) and art director and production designer Charles McCarry (ACC 2022*) (American Gangster, The Sixth Sense, War of the Worlds). They will discuss filmmaking and production design in the wake of their recent collaboration on the 2023 film Be with Me, Hwarng's directorial debut.

*McCarry was a project participant who took part in a grant project funded by the ACC.

The East-West Dialogues lecture series is made possible by a generous gift from Shoji and Tsuneko Sadao.

This ACC Voices program will take place on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, at 6:30 PM at Taipei Cultural Center, 1 East 42nd Street, New York, NY 10017. Reception to follow. Free tickets available by clicking here to register.