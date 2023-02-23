Ashley Park Joins ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Season Three

Tony nominee Ashley Park has joined the upcoming third season of Only Murders in the Building in a recurring role.

Deadline reports that Park will play Broadway ingenue Kimber. As previously reported, the third season will be centered around a Broadway show.

Park joins the recently confirmed Meryl Streep, Jesse Williams, Paul Rudd, and Andrea Martin. They will all join Emmy nominated series regulars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez.

The second season, which is now available to stream on Hulu, featured appearances by Shirley MacLaine, Amy Schumer, Jackie Hoffman, and more.

The second season took place following the shocking death of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell) as Charles, Oliver & Mabel race to unmask her killer. However, three (unfortunate) complications ensue - the trio is publicly implicated in Bunny's homicide, they are now the subjects of a competing podcast, and they have to deal with a bunch of New York neighbors who all think they committed murder.

Ashley Park starred as Gretchen Wieners in the Tony Award-nominated Broadway musical, Mean Girls, written by Tina Fey with music and lyrics by Jeff Richmond and Nell Benjamin, respectively. She was also seen on Broadway in Sunday in the Park With George, The KING and I, and Mamma Mia.