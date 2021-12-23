Asase Yaa Cultural Arts Foundation Announces Kwanzaa Celebration At Brooklyn Children's Museum

The Brooklyn-based Asase Yaa Cultural Arts Foundation announces Kwanzaa celebrations and djembe drum classes for the third consecutive year at the Brooklyn Children's Museum, December 26-30, 2021.

Join Asase Yaa at the Museum's 14th annual Kwanzaa celebration-the largest family event in the city-and explore Kwanzaa's seven principles with vibrant performances, workshops, art projects, and celebratory cuisine throughout the week.

For tickets and more information, visit brooklynkids.org/kwanzaa/.

Umoja - Sounds and Movements of Africa

Sunday, December 26, 2021

AM Session: 10am - 1pm

10:20am - 11:00am: Asase Yaa presents The Story of Kwanzaa and African dance workshop

11:00am - 11:30am: Djembe drum and rhythm class

11:40am - 12:20pm: Asase Yaa presents The Story of Kwanzaa and African dance workshop

12:30pm - 1:00pm: Djembe drum and rhythm class

10:30am - 12:45pm: ColorLab art workshop - Unity Cups and community mural (drop-in program)

PM Session: 2pm - 5pm

2:20pm - 3:00pm: Asase Yaa presents The Story of Kwanzaa and African dance workshop

3:00pm - 3:30pm: Djembe drum and rhythm class

3:40pm - 4:20pm: Asase Yaa presents The Story of Kwanzaa and African dance workshop

4:30pm - 5:00pm: Djembe drum and rhythm class

2:30pm - 4:45pm: ColorLab art workshop - Unity Cups and community mural (drop-in program)

Kujichagulia - The Beat of Kwanzaa

Monday, December 27, 2021

AM Session: 10am - 1pm

10:30am - 11:00am: Djembe drum and rhythm class

11:00am - 11:30am: Djembe drum and rhythm class

12:00pm - 12:25pm: Kwanzaa performance featuring the Brooklyn Conservatory of Music

10:30am - 12:45pm: ColorLab art workshop - Unity Cups and community mural (drop-in program)

PM Session: 2pm - 5pm

2:30pm - 2:55pm: Kwanzaa performance featuring the Brooklyn Conservatory of Music

3:00pm - 3:30pm: Djembe drum and rhythm class

4:00pm - 4:30pm: Djembe drum and rhythm class

2:30pm - 4:45pm: ColorLab art workshop - Unity Cups and community mural (drop-in program)

Ujima - Redefining Drums of Passion

Tuesday, December 28, 2021 from 10am-5pm

AM Session: 10am - 1pm

11:00am - 11:30am: Djembe drum and rhythm class

12:00pm - 12:30pm: African dance workshop

10:30am - 12:45pm: ColorLab art workshop - Unity Cups and community mural (drop-in program)

PM Session: 2pm - 5pm

3:00pm - 3:30pm: Djembe drum and rhythm class

4:00pm - 4:30pm: African dance workshop

2:30pm - 4:45pm: ColorLab art workshop - Unity Cups and community mural (drop-in program)

Ujamaa - Voices of Our Youth

Wednesday, December 29, 2021 from 10am-5pm

AM Session: 10am - 1pm

10:30am - 10:55am: Asase Yaa Cultural Arts Foundation featuring Sharon Gordon with Jamaican Folktales

11:00am - 11:15am: African dance class lead by Asase Yaa Cultural Arts Foundation

12:00pm - 12:25pm: Asase Yaa Cultural Arts Foundation featuring Sharon Gordon with Jamaican Folktales

12:30pm - 12:45pm: African dance class lead by Asase Yaa Cultural Arts Foundation

10:30am - 12:45pm: ColorLab art workshop - Unity Cups and community mural (drop-in program)

PM Session: 2pm - 5pm

2:30pm - 2:55pm: Asase Yaa Cultural Arts Foundation featuring Sharon Gordon with Jamaican Folktales

3:00pm - 3:15pm: African dance class lead by Asase Yaa Cultural Arts Foundation

4:00pm - 4:25pm: Asase Yaa Cultural Arts Foundation featuring Sharon Gordon with Jamaican Folktales

4:30pm - 4:45pm: African dance class lead by Asase Yaa Cultural Arts Foundation

2:30pm - 4:45pm: ColorLab art workshop - Unity Cups and community mural (drop-in program)

Nia - Traditions of Carnival

Thursday, December 30, 2021 from 10am-5pm

AM Session: 10am - 1pm

10:30am - 10:55am: JouvayFest Hearts of Steel rhythm section procession

11:00am - 11:30am: Djembe drum and rhythm class

11:40am - 12:05pm: JouvayFest Hearts of Steel Rhythm Section Procession

12:30m - 1:00pm: Djembe drum and rhythm class

10:30am - 12:45pm: ColorLab art workshop - Carnival accessories (drop-in program)

PM Session: 2pm - 5pm

2:30pm - 2:55pm: JouvayFest Hearts of Steel rhythm section procession

3:00pm - 3:30pm: Djembe drum and rhythm class

3:40pm - 4:05pm: JouvayFest Hearts of Steel rhythm section procession

4:30pm - 5:00pm: Djembe drum and rhythm class

2:30pm - 4:45pm: ColorLab art workshop - Carnival accessories (drop-in program)