Asase Yaa Cultural Arts Foundation Announces Kwanzaa Celebration At Brooklyn Children's Museum
Explore Kwanzaa’s seven principles with vibrant performances, workshops, art projects, and celebratory cuisine throughout the week.
The Brooklyn-based Asase Yaa Cultural Arts Foundation announces Kwanzaa celebrations and djembe drum classes for the third consecutive year at the Brooklyn Children's Museum, December 26-30, 2021.
Join Asase Yaa at the Museum's 14th annual Kwanzaa celebration-the largest family event in the city-and explore Kwanzaa's seven principles with vibrant performances, workshops, art projects, and celebratory cuisine throughout the week.
For tickets and more information, visit brooklynkids.org/kwanzaa/.
Umoja - Sounds and Movements of Africa
Sunday, December 26, 2021
AM Session: 10am - 1pm
10:20am - 11:00am: Asase Yaa presents The Story of Kwanzaa and African dance workshop
11:00am - 11:30am: Djembe drum and rhythm class
11:40am - 12:20pm: Asase Yaa presents The Story of Kwanzaa and African dance workshop
12:30pm - 1:00pm: Djembe drum and rhythm class
10:30am - 12:45pm: ColorLab art workshop - Unity Cups and community mural (drop-in program)
PM Session: 2pm - 5pm
2:20pm - 3:00pm: Asase Yaa presents The Story of Kwanzaa and African dance workshop
3:00pm - 3:30pm: Djembe drum and rhythm class
3:40pm - 4:20pm: Asase Yaa presents The Story of Kwanzaa and African dance workshop
4:30pm - 5:00pm: Djembe drum and rhythm class
2:30pm - 4:45pm: ColorLab art workshop - Unity Cups and community mural (drop-in program)
Kujichagulia - The Beat of Kwanzaa
Monday, December 27, 2021
AM Session: 10am - 1pm
10:30am - 11:00am: Djembe drum and rhythm class
11:00am - 11:30am: Djembe drum and rhythm class
12:00pm - 12:25pm: Kwanzaa performance featuring the Brooklyn Conservatory of Music
10:30am - 12:45pm: ColorLab art workshop - Unity Cups and community mural (drop-in program)
PM Session: 2pm - 5pm
2:30pm - 2:55pm: Kwanzaa performance featuring the Brooklyn Conservatory of Music
3:00pm - 3:30pm: Djembe drum and rhythm class
4:00pm - 4:30pm: Djembe drum and rhythm class
2:30pm - 4:45pm: ColorLab art workshop - Unity Cups and community mural (drop-in program)
Ujima - Redefining Drums of Passion
Tuesday, December 28, 2021 from 10am-5pm
AM Session: 10am - 1pm
11:00am - 11:30am: Djembe drum and rhythm class
12:00pm - 12:30pm: African dance workshop
10:30am - 12:45pm: ColorLab art workshop - Unity Cups and community mural (drop-in program)
PM Session: 2pm - 5pm
3:00pm - 3:30pm: Djembe drum and rhythm class
4:00pm - 4:30pm: African dance workshop
2:30pm - 4:45pm: ColorLab art workshop - Unity Cups and community mural (drop-in program)
Ujamaa - Voices of Our Youth
Wednesday, December 29, 2021 from 10am-5pm
AM Session: 10am - 1pm
10:30am - 10:55am: Asase Yaa Cultural Arts Foundation featuring Sharon Gordon with Jamaican Folktales
11:00am - 11:15am: African dance class lead by Asase Yaa Cultural Arts Foundation
12:00pm - 12:25pm: Asase Yaa Cultural Arts Foundation featuring Sharon Gordon with Jamaican Folktales
12:30pm - 12:45pm: African dance class lead by Asase Yaa Cultural Arts Foundation
10:30am - 12:45pm: ColorLab art workshop - Unity Cups and community mural (drop-in program)
PM Session: 2pm - 5pm
2:30pm - 2:55pm: Asase Yaa Cultural Arts Foundation featuring Sharon Gordon with Jamaican Folktales
3:00pm - 3:15pm: African dance class lead by Asase Yaa Cultural Arts Foundation
4:00pm - 4:25pm: Asase Yaa Cultural Arts Foundation featuring Sharon Gordon with Jamaican Folktales
4:30pm - 4:45pm: African dance class lead by Asase Yaa Cultural Arts Foundation
2:30pm - 4:45pm: ColorLab art workshop - Unity Cups and community mural (drop-in program)
Nia - Traditions of Carnival
Thursday, December 30, 2021 from 10am-5pm
AM Session: 10am - 1pm
10:30am - 10:55am: JouvayFest Hearts of Steel rhythm section procession
11:00am - 11:30am: Djembe drum and rhythm class
11:40am - 12:05pm: JouvayFest Hearts of Steel Rhythm Section Procession
12:30m - 1:00pm: Djembe drum and rhythm class
10:30am - 12:45pm: ColorLab art workshop - Carnival accessories (drop-in program)
PM Session: 2pm - 5pm
2:30pm - 2:55pm: JouvayFest Hearts of Steel rhythm section procession
3:00pm - 3:30pm: Djembe drum and rhythm class
3:40pm - 4:05pm: JouvayFest Hearts of Steel rhythm section procession
4:30pm - 5:00pm: Djembe drum and rhythm class
2:30pm - 4:45pm: ColorLab art workshop - Carnival accessories (drop-in program)