Art Farmer Legacy Concert to Benefit Tribeca Jazz Institute

The Tribeca Jazz Institute will present an Art Farmer Legacy Concert Fundraiser on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Church Street School for Music & Art in New York City.

The evening will celebrate the musical legacy of Art Farmer, the influential 20th-century jazz trumpeter, through performances by participants and faculty of the Tribeca Jazz Institute.

Celebrated author Noal Cohen will provide historical background, offering audiences insight into Farmer's life, career, and contributions to jazz.

Proceeds from the concert will benefit the Tribeca Jazz Institute at Church Street School for Music & Art.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 10 Days 05 Hrs 12 Min 10 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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