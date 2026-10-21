Art Farmer Legacy Concert to Benefit Tribeca Jazz Institute
The evening will present music exploring the life and work of the 20th-century jazz innovator.
The Tribeca Jazz Institute will present an Art Farmer Legacy Concert Fundraiser on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Church Street School for Music & Art in New York City.
The evening will celebrate the musical legacy of Art Farmer, the influential 20th-century jazz trumpeter, through performances by participants and faculty of the Tribeca Jazz Institute.
Celebrated author Noal Cohen will provide historical background, offering audiences insight into Farmer's life, career, and contributions to jazz.
Proceeds from the concert will benefit the Tribeca Jazz Institute at Church Street School for Music & Art.
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