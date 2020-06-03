Ars Nova Postpones THE ARS NOVA FOREVER TELETHON

Ars Nova has postponed The Ars Nova Forever Telethon, originally scheduled to stream online June 12-13. Amplifying the voices of a new generation of diverse artists is an essential part of Ars Nova's mission. These artists and their art are change agents in our society, and Ars Nova's ability to provide a platform and megaphone for this purpose remains critical.

They are listening to and working with the artist community to learn how they can best support them at this time, and they will share more information about The Ars Nova Forever Telethon at a later date.

The Ars Nova Forever Telethon was scheduled to feature Billy Eichner, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Phillipa Soo, Robin Lord Taylor, Bridget Everett, Beau Willimon, Joe Iconis, Betty Gilpin, Denée Benton, Amber Gray, The Bengsons, Heather Christian, Stephen Karam, Andrew R. Butler, and more.

Visit arsnovanyc.com for more information.

