Ars Nova Postpones THE ARS NOVA FOREVER TELETHON
Ars Nova has postponed The Ars Nova Forever Telethon, originally scheduled to stream online June 12-13. Amplifying the voices of a new generation of diverse artists is an essential part of Ars Nova's mission. These artists and their art are change agents in our society, and Ars Nova's ability to provide a platform and megaphone for this purpose remains critical.
They are listening to and working with the artist community to learn how they can best support them at this time, and they will share more information about The Ars Nova Forever Telethon at a later date.
The Ars Nova Forever Telethon was scheduled to feature Billy Eichner, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Phillipa Soo, Robin Lord Taylor, Bridget Everett, Beau Willimon, Joe Iconis, Betty Gilpin, Denée Benton, Amber Gray, The Bengsons, Heather Christian, Stephen Karam, Andrew R. Butler, and more.
Visit arsnovanyc.com for more information.
|
Donations
|
Arts Orgs
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that actor and musicians Chris Trousdale has passed away. TMZ has reported that he passed away due to COVID-19. He... (read more)
Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman Announce Future HAIRSPRAY Productions Must Cast to 'Reflect Characters as Written'
Progress is being made in the world of musical theatre today, as OnStage Blog's Chris Peterson reports that Hairspray creator Marc Shaiman and Scott W... (read more)
PETER PAN LIVE!, Starring Allison Williams, Christopher Walken, Kelli O'Hara, Taylor Louderman, and More, Will Be Broadcast Online
Peter Pan Live! will be broadcast online as part of The Shows Must Go On! The show will launch this Friday at 2pm EDT (7pm BST) and be available for 4... (read more)
VIDEO: The Cast of HADESTOWN Performs a Tiny Desk Concert
Cast members from Hadestown united for a Tiny Desk Concert, hosted by NPR! The concert was filmed back in March, but has just been released.... (read more)
Lea Michele Responds to Being Called Out for Behavior on GLEE Set- 'We Can All Grow and Change...'
Lea has now issued an apology in response. 'I apologize for my behavior and for any pain which I have caused,' says Michele. 'We can all grow and chan... (read more)
Breaking News: Drama Desk Awards Postponed
Originally scheduled to be broadcast this evening, tonight's Drama Desk Awards have been postponed. ... (read more)