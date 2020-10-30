Ars Nova Announces Details for 24 Hour Telethon Featuring Rachel Chavkin, Sakina Jaffrey, Dave Malloy and More

The online event will begin at 6pm EST on December 4 and run non-stop until 6pm EST on December 5.

Ars Nova has announced details for The Ars Nova Forever Telethon, a 24-hour livestream featuring more than 100 artists celebrating Ars Nova's past and present, while raising funds to support the company's artistic programs throughout the unconventional 2020-2021 season. The online event will begin at 6pm EST on December 4 and run non-stop until 6pm EST on December 5 at https://arsnovanyc.com/telethon.

Taking inspiration from classic TV marathons, The Ars Nova Forever Telethon will feature segments spotlighting some of Ars Nova's most beloved shows, artists, and alums. Hosts include Rachel Chavkin, Sakina Jaffrey, Dave Malloy, Isaac Oliver, Larry Owens, and Natalie Walker, with more to be announced. Highlights include deep dives into the worlds of KPOP and Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812; a special edition of Showgasm, Ars Nova's signature variety-show-meets-party; the world premiere of Isaac Oliver's Lonely Quarantine; a late-night dance party; and more.

Additional guests and performances to be announced in the coming weeks, with a full 24-hour schedule dropping December 1. The previously announced The Ars Nova Forever Telethon was postponed on June 3, 2020.

When theaters shuttered in March, Ars Nova made the commitment to pay all individuals who were scheduled to work through June 30, 2020, for a total of about $685,000. This fall, in addition to continuing its financial commitments to artists and staff, Ars Nova has distributed $100,000 in emergency grants to resident artists, created a new streaming platform to showcase their work, and launched Ars Nova Experiences to facilitate the creation of tactile works that are safe for the COVID age.



Ars Nova's Founding Artistic Director Jason Eagan commented, "The scale of our direct support for artists this season is only possible with the help of the community. So, when the slightly insane idea for a 24 hour telethon arose, we all perked up, as it creates a fun way to bring Ars Nova artists together virtually and seemed just as ambitious as our dreams of continuing to support theater-makers during this difficult time. We hope folks will rally around this event and make sure Ars Nova can flourish into the future."

The Ars Nova Forever Telethon is the marquee event of Ars Nova's yearlong fundraising efforts and will take place in lieu of an in-person Nova Ball in 2020. It's anticipated to be Ars Nova's most ambitious benefit to date.

Please visit https://arsnovanyc.com/telethon for more information, including sponsorship opportunities.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You