Ariana Grande is Matching Donations Up to $1.5 Million for Trans Week of Visibility and Action

Ariana Grande announced today she is matching donations of up to $1.5 million dollars for Trans Week of Visibility and Action.

In a statement, she wrote "Right now, there are hundreds of bills pending in state legislatures across the United States that target trans youth and aim to curb their rights. The impact of fighting these anti-trans bills and policies is felt all year by trans people, their families and loved ones.

Please join me in donating to this fundraiser which will provide critical funds to organizations providing direct services to trans youth and advocating for the rights of trans youth in states currently targeted by anti-trans policies."

To donate, or to learn more about Ariana's fundraiser, click here.

From March 25-March 31 Trans Week is launching a digital mobilization campaign targeting 7 states to build power and support for trans young people and the organizers and communities fighting alongside them. More than 200 bills have been introduced across the country attacking trans youth - from threatening to criminalize health care to investigating families for affirming their children to banning trans youth from school activities.

Learn more about Trans Week of Visibility and Action here.