Ariana DeBose Led Revenge Thriller SEASIDE To Release Digitally Next Month

Gravitas Ventures, a RED ARROW Studios company, has acquired Sam Zalutsky's revenge thriller SEASIDE for a digital release on August 20. The film is Zalutsky's second feature film, following his psychological horror movie You Belong to Me, for which he was shortlisted for the Independent Spirit Award's Someone to Watch Award. SEASIDE stars Tony nominee Ariana DeBose in her feature film debut. An original cast member in Broadway's Hamilton, DeBose will be seen next as Anita in Steven Spielberg's highly anticipated remake of West Side Story. Also featured in the film are Broadway stars Matt Shingledecker (Rent, Les Misérables), Steffanie Leigh (Mary Poppins), and Sharon Washington (The Scottsboro Boys, Joker).



Set amidst the dangerous beauty of the Oregon Coast, SEASIDE follows Daphne (DeBose), who moves in with her boyfriend, Roger (Shingledecker), when he inherits his childhood beach house. The two decide to start a family and a new life but when they run into Susanna (Leigh), a local who works at the arcade, Daphne realizes that Roger hasn't been completely honest about his romantic past. Now, Daphne must risk everything to fight for her relationship and even her life.



"Like the ever-shifting line between the calm sands and the roiling sea, SEASIDE is a revenge thriller that explores the tension between how we act on the surface and the conflicting thoughts and impulses bubbling up in all of us" said Zalutsky. "I'm so excited to partner with Gravitas Ventures, a leader in connecting entertaining genre films with audiences itching to see something fresh and new."



SEASIDE is written and directed by Sam Zalutsky. The film is produced by Zalutsky, Alyssa Roehrenbeck and Kevin Corstange. Executive Producer is Paul Sahai. Cinematography by Philip A. Anderson with editing by Maeve O'Boyle and Jordan Montminy. Music by Megan Diana McGeorge.



Iddo Arad at Frankfurt, Kurnit, Klein & Selz negotiated the deal, along with Zalutsky and Roehrenbeck.

Ariana DeBose recently wrapped up her run as Donna Summer in SUMMER on Broadway. Previous Broadway credits include Jane in Chazz Palminteri's A Bronx Tale directed by Jerry Zaks and Robert De Niro, Hamilton (Off-Broadway and original Broadway cast), Leading Player in the Tony Winning revival of Pippin, Mary Wilson of The Supremes (Diana Ross cover) in Motown, Nautica in Andy Blankenbuehler's Bring It On the Musical and Sondheim's Company with the NY Philharmonic. Her TV credits include: "Blue Bloods" (CBS), "The Breaks" (VH1), "SYTYCD" top 20 season 6 (Fox) & "OLTL" Star Crossed Lovers Series.



Gravitas Ventures, a RED ARROW Studios company, is a leading all rights distributor of independent feature films and documentaries. Founded in 2006, Gravitas connects independent filmmakers and producers with distribution opportunities across the globe. Working with talented directors and producers, Gravitas Ventures has distributed thousands of films into over a hundred million homes in NORTH AMERICA or over one billion homes worldwide.



Red Arrow Studios is one of the world's leading creators and distributors of entertainment content. RED ARROW Studios is comprised of 20 production companies in seven territories, including 10 companies based in the United States; world-leading multi-platform digital network Studio71, based in six countries; and global film and TV distributors RED ARROW Studios International and Gravitas Ventures. The group's significant output includes scripted, non-scripted and formatted content and IP, from TV and film to short-form and branded content, made for an array of global networks and platforms.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You