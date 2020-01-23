Ariana DeBose, Andy Mientus and More to Perform at BROADWAY LOVES SELENA GOMEZ at Feinstein's/54 Below

To celebrate Selena Gomez's triumphant return to the top of the charts, the Broadway Loves series will return to Feinstein's/54 Below on April 27th for a Rare Revival encore performance of Broadway Loves Selena Gomez. Over a dozen of Broadway's most distinctive voices from Moulin Rouge, Mean Girls, Hamilton, Wicked, and more will reunite to celebrate Gomez's multi-platinum discography in a one-night-only encore performance. The concerts will be musically directed and produced by Benjamin Rauhala (The Secret Life of Bees, Broadway Princess Party).



The first performances of Broadway Loves Selena Gomez featured a set-list filled with iconic hits from her smash solo albums, including 2015's groundbreaking Revival, and her hits recorded with her former band The Scene. The special Rare Revival encore performance will reprise favorite performances from the smash hit July 2019 concerts, as well as feature brand new, intimate arrangements of songs from her newest album, Rare, including the number one hit "Lose You To Love Me," and fan favorites "Vulnerable," "People You Know," and more. Audiences can also expect her recent smash hits "Back To You," "Wolves," and "Good For You" as well as youthful favorites "Who Says," "Love You Like a Love Song." This is one night no pop and rock music fan should miss as Broadway's best reunite to celebrate one of our generation's most stylish, distinctive, and iconic vocalists, and to celebrate her most personal, and critically acclaimed album yet!

Tickets are on-sale now at https://54below.com/events/broadway-loves-selena-gomez-rare-revival/

Featuring:

Zach Adkins (Diana, Anastasia, Kinky Boots)

Krystina Alabado (Mean Girls, American Psycho, The Mad Ones)

Antonio Cipriano (Jagged Little Pill)

Tony Award® nominee Jennifer Damiano (Next to Normal, American Psycho, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark)

Tony Award® nominee Ariana DeBose (Steven Spielberg's West Side Story, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, Hamilton, Netflix's The Prom)

Kathryn Gallagher (Jagged Little Pill, Netflix's "You," Spring Awakening)

Ari Groover (Little Shop of Horrors, Head Over Heels, Alice by Heart)

Janet Krupin (If/Then, Bring It On, Hands on a Hard Body)

Ginna Le Vine (Picnic, The Torch-Bearers)

Adam J. Levy (Waitress, Dave, Broadway Princess Party)

Devin Lewis (Newsies)

Ashley Loren (Moulin Rouge, NBC's "This Is Us," Carly Rae Jepsen's "Emotion" Tour)

Andy Mientus (NBC's "Smash," "Dolly Parton's Heartstrings" on Netflix, Spring Awakening)

Daniel Quadrino (Wicked, Newsies, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory)

Nathan Salstone (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Rags)

And introducing Tanner Callicutt

with more to be announced, and final casting subject to change.

The band will feature Justin Goldner (Dear Evan Hansen) on guitar, Alan Stevens Hewitt (Fun Home) on bass, Shannon Ford (Beetlejuice) on drums, Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf (My Fair Lady) on cello, and music director Benjamin Rauhala on piano. Marissa Rosen (Kristin Chenoweth's For The Girls) and Gabe Violett (NBC's 'The Voice') will be featured on background vocals.

Broadway Loves Selena Gomez: Rare Revival is the twelfth concert in the Broadway Loves series, which previously celebrated the music of Celine Dion, Demi Lovato, Kelly Clarkson, Britney Spears, Gwen Stefani, Sam Smith, the Spice Girls, and Mariah Carey.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You