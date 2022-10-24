Anthony Rapp, Elizabeth Stanley, Major Attaway & More to Perform At BROADWAY'S GOT GUTS Gala
The event will also feature Tony Yazbeck ("Flying Over Sunset"), Max Von Essen ("Anastasia"), Alexandra Silber ("Fiddler On The Roof") & Becky Gulsvig ("Come From Away.
Anthony Rapp ("Rent"), Elizabeth Stanley ("Jagged Little Pill"), Tony Yazbeck ("Flying Over Sunset"), Max Von Essen ("Anastasia"), Alexandra Silber ("Fiddler On The Roof"), Major Attaway ("Aladdin"), and Becky Gulsvig ("Come From Away") will perform at the 55th annual gala of the Greater New York Chapter of the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation on Monday, November 14, 2022 at Cipriani South Street. The event will be hosted by James Moye ("Dear Evan Hansen").
To purchase tickets, go to https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2205174®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fccf55thgala.org%2Fentertainers%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 , click Purchase Tickets and Packages, and scroll down to purchase one of the limited tickets for "Enjoy The Show".
Past performers at Broadway's Got Guts have featured:
Audra McDonald, Kelli O'Hara, Santino Fontana, Stephanie J. Block, Carolee Carmello, Andy Karl, Orfeh, Beth Leavel, Jenn Gambatese, Will Roland, Betsy Wolfe, Judy Kaye, James Snyder, Lesli Margherita, Brad Oscar, Adam Kantor, Rachel York, Karen Mason, Laura Michele Kelly, Marc Kudisch, Howard McGillin, and Kristin Maldonado.
Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis (collectively known as inflammatory bowel disease or IBD) are chronic, inflammatory diseases that affect the digestive system. There is currently no known cure for IBD, which affects 3.1 million American adults and children. The Crohn's & Colitis Foundation is a national, non-profit organization whose goal is to find cures for Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis and improve patients' quality of life.
Since its founding in 1967, the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation has invested nearly $400 million into finding causes, treatments and cures for Crohn's and colitis and has been part of every major research breakthrough in that time. and currently serves more than 1.2 million patients annually, providing education, support and advocacy resources, a camp program for children, an IBD help center, a comprehensive website and many more resources for patients and their families.
Broadway's Got Guts is founded and produced by Nightlife Award-winner Peter Yawitz.
For more information visit: crohnscolitisfoundation.org
More Hot Stories For You
October 24, 2022
The 2022 Tony Award-winning revival of TAKE ME OUT will launch a digital lottery and rush policy. The digital lottery will launch at 12AM ET on Tuesday, October 25th. Beginning Thursday, October 27th, $47 rush tickets will be available daily at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre box office starting at 10:00AM ET.
Houston Early Music to Present Multimedia Concert Featuring The Orlando Consort Next Month
October 24, 2022
Houston Early Music (HEM) will present a multimedia event featuring United Kingdom-based vocal quartet, The Orlando Consort, Thursday, Nov. 10, at Matchbox 2, Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston (MATCH), 3400 Main St. in Houston, 77002.
Neil Berg's 50 Years Of Rock & Roll Comes to the Van Wezel Next Month
October 24, 2022
Back by popular demand, Neil Berg's 50 Years of Rock & Roll comes to the Van Wezel on Saturday, November 12 at 8 p.m. Tickets are currently on sale.
LIVERPOOL LEGENDS Comes to Topeka This Weekend
October 24, 2022
Liverpool Legends “The Complete Beatles Experience!” returns to the Topeka Performing Arts Center (TPAC) on Saturday, October 29, 2022 for a 7:30 pm performance.
Traktanden nach Noten Comes to Theater St.Gallen This Week
October 24, 2022
Christian Jott Jenny und das Zürcher Staatsorchester laden zum fortgesetzten Liederabend. Jenny – zwei Seelen wohnen, ach, in seiner Brust – kommt herunter von seinem hohen, Engadiner Ross und berichtet im musikalischen Hofnarrativ direkt aus den sich auftuenden Gräben des Landes.