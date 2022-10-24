Anthony Rapp, Elizabeth Stanley, Major Attaway & More to Perform At BROADWAY'S GOT GUTS Gala

Anthony Rapp ("Rent"), Elizabeth Stanley ("Jagged Little Pill"), Tony Yazbeck ("Flying Over Sunset"), Max Von Essen ("Anastasia"), Alexandra Silber ("Fiddler On The Roof"), Major Attaway ("Aladdin"), and Becky Gulsvig ("Come From Away") will perform at the 55th annual gala of the Greater New York Chapter of the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation on Monday, November 14, 2022 at Cipriani South Street. The event will be hosted by James Moye ("Dear Evan Hansen").

To purchase tickets, go to https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2205174®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fccf55thgala.org%2Fentertainers%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 , click Purchase Tickets and Packages, and scroll down to purchase one of the limited tickets for "Enjoy The Show".

Past performers at Broadway's Got Guts have featured:

Audra McDonald, Kelli O'Hara, Santino Fontana, Stephanie J. Block, Carolee Carmello, Andy Karl, Orfeh, Beth Leavel, Jenn Gambatese, Will Roland, Betsy Wolfe, Judy Kaye, James Snyder, Lesli Margherita, Brad Oscar, Adam Kantor, Rachel York, Karen Mason, Laura Michele Kelly, Marc Kudisch, Howard McGillin, and Kristin Maldonado.

Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis (collectively known as inflammatory bowel disease or IBD) are chronic, inflammatory diseases that affect the digestive system. There is currently no known cure for IBD, which affects 3.1 million American adults and children. The Crohn's & Colitis Foundation is a national, non-profit organization whose goal is to find cures for Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis and improve patients' quality of life.

Since its founding in 1967, the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation has invested nearly $400 million into finding causes, treatments and cures for Crohn's and colitis and has been part of every major research breakthrough in that time. and currently serves more than 1.2 million patients annually, providing education, support and advocacy resources, a camp program for children, an IBD help center, a comprehensive website and many more resources for patients and their families.

Broadway's Got Guts is founded and produced by Nightlife Award-winner Peter Yawitz.

For more information visit: crohnscolitisfoundation.org