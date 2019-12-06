Anthony Ramos to Perform on the West Coast Celebration of NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE

Dick Clark productions and ABC today announced that Anthony Ramos is among the performers for this year's West Coast celebration of "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020."

Other performers include multiplatinum-selling artist and West Coast host Ciara, along with Paula Abdul, Kelsea Ballerini, Blanco Brown, Dan + Shay, Green Day, Dua Lipa, Ava Max, Megan Thee Stallion, Salt-N-Pepa and SHAED.

GRAMMY® Award winner Ciara returns for her third year as host of the Hollywood Party. Youtube returns as the presenting sponsor and will produce special content featuring top Youtube trends and stories from 2019 during the live broadcast. "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020" will broadcast LIVE on Tuesday, Dec. 31, beginning at 8:00 p.m. EST on ABC.

"Hosting 'New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest' has become something I look forward to every year, and now my friend Lucy Hale and Billy Porter have joined the family, so the party just leveled up!" said Ciara. "I am going to be performing my new song 'Melanin,' so I hope all my melanin kings and queens tune in to rock out with me and the amazing lineup of performers this year."

"Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020" marks the 48th anniversary of America's biggest celebration of the year and will include 5½ hours of special performances and reports on New Year's celebrations from around the globe. In addition to Ciara on the West Coast, Ryan Seacrest will continue his reign as host of the prime-time festivities for his 15th year and lead the traditional countdown to midnight from Times Square in New York City, joined by newly announced co-host, Lucy Hale. Emmy®, Tony® and GRAMMY Award-winning actor, singer, director, composer and playwright Billy Porter will host the 4th annual Central Time Zone celebration from New Orleans, providing viewers with exclusive performances and celebrity and fan interviews leading up to the midnight countdown and stunning fleur-de-lis drop at the dawn of the New Year.

Additionally, country artist Jessie James Decker will reveal the first-ever First POWERBALL Millionaire of the YearSM during this year's live broadcast of "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020." Decker will provide live updates from the First POWERBALL Millionaire of the Year party throughout ABC's live telecast and the big reveal announcing the winner will air just after midnight on Jan. 1, 2020.

Special content produced by Youtube will run throughout the broadcast. Announcements on creators and talent featured will come at a later date.

Times Square and New Orleans performances to be announced in the coming weeks.

"Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin'a??Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020" is produced by Dick Clark productions with Ryan Seacrest, Barry Adelman and Mark Bracco serving as executive producers. Larry Klein is producer.

The complete lineup Tuesday, Dec. 31, on ABC:

a??

8:00-10:00 p.m. EST - "Dick Clark's Primetime New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020 - Part 1"

10:00-11:00 p.m. EST - "Dick Clark's Primetime New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020 - Part 2"

11:30 p.m.-1:09 a.m. EST - "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020 - Part 1"

1:09-2:13 a.m. EST - "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020 - Part 2"





