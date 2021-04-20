Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Apr. 20, 2021  
Anthony Powell, Tony and Oscar Winning Costume Designer, Dies at 85

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Anthony Powell, costume designer for stage and screen, has died at 85.

Powell has designed costumes for several stage productions including Sunset Boulevard for which he received a Tony Award. He went on to design the costumes for the London, Los Angeles, Canada, Germany, and Australia productions of the musical.

Additionally, he designed costumes for My Fair Lady (Chatelet, Mariinsky Theatre) and most recently Singin' in the Rain.

Powell is the winner of three Academy Awards for Travels with my Aunt, Death on the Nile, and Tess.

Other credits include Papillon, Buffalo Bill and the Indians, Indiana Jones, Disney's 101/102 Dalmations, and Hook.

In addition to his work with films and musical, Powell also designed costumes for several opera productions including Rinaldo (London, Germany) Capriccio (Paris) Die Entfuhrung aus dem Serail, and La belle Helene (ENO).


