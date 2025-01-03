News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Another 6 Months Of Wayfaring Strangers Improvised Bluegrass Musicals

Running Sundays at 7pm (running time 1 hour) through June 22, 2025 at The Pit NYC.

By: Jan. 03, 2025
Another 6 Months Of Wayfaring Strangers Improvised Bluegrass Musicals Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Theater of the Apes will present The Wayfaring Strangers, a wholly improvised bluegrass musical.

LATEST NEWS

Meet the Next On Stage Finalists: Elijah V. Ramos
Video: Kit Connor Talks Returning to Stage Roots in ROMEO + JULIET
Greg Hildreth Will Join the Cast of CHICAGO on Broadway
WICKED, EMILIA PEREZ, and More Top 2025 BAFTA Film Awards Longlist

Join The Wayfaring Strangers for another six months of improvised musicals featuring brand spankin' new lyrics to old-timey bluegrass standards, played on traditional instruments like banjo, guitar, fiddle, mandolin, washboard, egg shakers and, uh, kazoo ...

The cast of The Wayfaring Strangers includes Melody Allegra BergerDavid CarlMorgan DeTogneBryce EdwardsGreg KotisAyun HallidayPeter McGibneySarah Mullins, and Piatt Pund.

Running Sundays at 7pm (running time 1 hour) through June 22, 2025 at The Pit NYC (154 W. 29th St., New York, NY, 10001). Call (212) 244-1722 for more information. 





Videos