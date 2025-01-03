Another 6 Months Of Wayfaring Strangers Improvised Bluegrass Musicals

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theater of the Apes will present The Wayfaring Strangers, a wholly improvised bluegrass musical.

Join The Wayfaring Strangers for another six months of improvised musicals featuring brand spankin' new lyrics to old-timey bluegrass standards, played on traditional instruments like banjo, guitar, fiddle, mandolin, washboard, egg shakers and, uh, kazoo ...

The cast of The Wayfaring Strangers includes Melody Allegra Berger, David Carl, Morgan DeTogne, Bryce Edwards, Greg Kotis, Ayun Halliday, Peter McGibney, Sarah Mullins, and Piatt Pund.

Running Sundays at 7pm (running time 1 hour) through June 22, 2025 at The Pit NYC (154 W. 29th St., New York, NY, 10001). Call (212) 244-1722 for more information.