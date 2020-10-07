Annette Bening Will Direct And Star In COASTAL DISTURBANCES for PLAYS IN THE HOUSE

Click Here for More Articles on Stars in the House

The reading will take place Saturday, October 10th at 8 PM ET.

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley announced today that stage and screen icon Annette Bening will return to the role that earned her her first Tony nomination - Holly Dancer in Coastal Disturbances - LIVE on "Plays In The House." Bening will also direct many of her fellow original cast members from the Broadway production in this not-to-be-missed reading, airing Saturday, October 10th at 8 PM ET. The performance will feature Jonas Abry as Winston Took, Tim Daly as Leo Hart, Jean DeBaer as Ariel Took, Angela Goethals as Miranda Bigelow, Ronald Guttman as Andre Sor, Heather MacRae as Faith Bigelow, Mary Kay Place as M.J. Adams and Ed Begley Jr. as Dr. Hamilton Adams.

Written by Tina Howe, Coastal Disturbances is a charming ensemble play following four generations of vacationers on a Massachusetts beach. A romance between Leo Hart, a lifeguard, and Holly Dancer, a young photographer, is at the heart of the story.

Fans can enjoy the show LIVE on the Stars In The House YouTube channel and StarsInTheHouse.com, where it will remain available until 8 PM ET on Wednesday, October 14th. The performance supports The Actors Fund; fans are encouraged to donate while they watch. Annette Bening is the Vice Chair of The Board of Trustees of The Actors Fund.

Coastal Disturbances is the latest addition to the "Plays In The House" series, in which luminaries of stage and screen read classics and new works on "Stars In The House" to raise money for The Actors Fund to help entertainment professionals in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. Past performances include MACBETH, with Patrick Page in the titular role; BLITHE SPIRIT, starring Leslie Uggams and William Jackson Harper; TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS, written by and starring Nia Vardalos; HAPPY DAYS with Brooke Adams and Tony Shalhoub; THE HEIDI CHRONICLES starring Cynthia Nixon, Joan Allen, and Boyd Gaines; and MOTHERHOOD OUT LOUD featuring Andréa Burns and Justin Guarini, among others. On "Stars In The House," Seth and James bring together celebrity guests to sing and share stories: Jason Alexander, Wayne Brady, Lisa Kudrow, Ben Stiller, Chita Rivera, Kristin Chenoweth, Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond, Keala Settle, Randy Rainbow, Judith Light, Alex Newell, Leslie Uggams, Audra McDonald and Will Swenson, Peyton List, Patrick Wilson, Vanessa Williams, and Billy Porter are just some of the luminaries who have visited "Stars In The House" since the first show on March 16th. And often Seth and James remind their guests how important it is to keep in touch with loved ones during this social distancing and suddenly a surprise guest will pop up like Jon Hamm, Eric McCormack, John Lithgow, Bernadette Peters, Patti LuPone, Jessie Mueller, Iain Armitage, Rosie O'Donnell and Andrew Lloyd Webber!



As the creators and executive producers of "Stars In The House," Seth and James bring a masterful combination of music, storytelling and community to each episode, ensuring that the show goes on in viewers' homes even while performance venues across the world are closed.

"Stars In The House" airs new episodes Mondays-Saturdays at 8 PM ET on its YouTube channel and starsinthehouse.com.

