Annette Bening, Julianne Moore, Mark Ruffalo & More From THE KIDS ARE ALL RIGHT to Reunite on STARS IN THE HOUSE

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley announced today that the award-winning cast of the 2010 film "The Kids Are All Right" will reunite on "Stars In The House" on Saturday, April 10 at 8pm ET in support of The Actors Fund. Annette Bening, Julianne Moore, Mark Ruffalo, Mia Wasikowska, and Josh Hutcherson will come together to talk about their time working on Lisa Cholodenko's beautiful movie about what really makes a family a family.

"Can't wait to see James and Seth again on Stars In The House to benefit The Actors Fund," said Bening. "Joining us will be my family from THE KIDS ARE ALL RIGHT, Julianne Moore, Mark Ruffalo, Josh Hutcherson and Mia Wasikowska. We look forward to seeing each other and raising much needed funds for the Fund's ongoing effort to provide COVID relief to our colleagues in show business all over the country who are out of work. "

The episode will livestream on the Stars In The House YouTube channel, and StarsInTheHouse.com, and fans will be able to ask questions live, and donate to The Actors Fund. And of course, there is a good chance for some live music!

"The Kids Are All Alright" stars join the incredible lineup of casts and talent that Seth and James have brought together to sing, share stories, and raise money to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic; including "The West Wing," "Grey's Anatomy," "Scandal," "Night at the Museum," "Thirtysomething," "Little House On The Prairie," "Knots Landing," "Melrose Place," "Frasier," "Family Ties," "The Waltons," "Glee," "30 Rock," "Desperate Housewives," "SCTV," "White Collar," "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," "Taxi," "Fame," and "Star Trek: Voyager;" plus iconic Broadway favorites "Spring Awakening," "Rent," "A Chorus Line," "Mamma Mia," "Les Misérables," "Urinetown," "Fun Home," "The Prom," and "The Full Monty." Jason Alexander, Wayne Brady, Lisa Kudrow, Ben Stiller, Chita Rivera, Kristin Chenoweth, Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond, Keala Settle, Randy Rainbow, Judith Light, Alex Newell, Leslie Uggams, Audra McDonald and Will Swenson, Peyton List, Patrick Wilson, Vanessa Williams, and Billy Porter are just some of the luminaries who have visited "Stars In The House" since the first show on March 16th. And often Seth and James remind their guests how important it is to keep in touch with loved ones during this social distancing and suddenly a surprise guest will pop up like Jon Hamm, Eric McCormack, John Lithgow, Bernadette Peters, Patti LuPone, Jessie Mueller, Iain Armitage, Rosie O'Donnell and Andrew Lloyd Webber!



As the creators and executive producers of "Stars In The House," Seth and James bring a masterful combination of music, storytelling and community to each episode, ensuring that the show goes on in viewers' homes even while performance venues across the world are closed.

"Stars In The House" airs new episodes Tuesdays-Saturdays at 8PM ET on its YouTube channel and starsinthehouse.com.