Angelina Fiordellisi Leads Reading of New Musical About Maria Montessori Today

Oct. 20, 2017  

Angelina Fiordellisi Leads Reading of New Musical About Maria Montessori Today

La Dottoressa, a new musical about the feminist, scientist, educator, mother and advocate for world peace, Maria Montessori, presents a reading at Lincoln Center today, October 20 at 3pm.

Angelina Fiordellisi (The Cherry Lane Theatre) heads the cast of the new musical by Emmy-award winning composer Matty Selman.

La Dottoressa focuses on a time Montessori and her "son" Mario were arrested as enemy aliens in Madras India, when Italy entered World War II. Here, at this odd and dangerous portal in history, Montessori's life unfolds in a series of stunning musical flashbacks - from her struggles to gain admission to medical school in Italy in the 1890's, to the tragic circumstances surrounding her relationship with her only child.

La Dottoressa is a musical about light and hope and the global inspiration of a woman, who had the greatest impact on Progressive Education that the world has ever seen.

The cast of 17 also features Kathy Voytko (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder), Francesca Capetta (Carnegie Hall), Ned Eisenberg (Six Degrees of Separation), and Debargo Sanyal (Kate Hamill's VANITY FAIR).

Directed by Emily Maltby (The Public Theater, Manhattan Theatre Club), Brandon James Gwinn (Feinstein's/54 Below) is the Arranger and Orchestrator.

For more information and to RSVP, e-mail ladottoressa.musical@gmail.com.

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!


Related Articles

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • Bruce Springsteen to Extend His Run on Broadway?
  • Adrienne Warren to Star as the Glam Queen in TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL
  • Original Broadway Cast Members to Join George Takei in ALLEGIANCE's Los Angeles Premiere
  • Breaking: Beth Leavel, Christopher Sieber, Erin Mackey & More Will Lead ANNIE at Paper Mill Playhouse
  • VIDEO: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Trio Platt, Galvin & Trensch Return to the Disco Era in New 'Getaway' Video
  • First Wave of Tickets to HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Sold Out Before You Could Say 'Quidditch'

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com