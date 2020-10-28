Angel Kaba Gears Up To Shoot The NYC Version Of Jerusalema Dance Challenge

The international artistic director will be shooting the New York City version of the globally viral challenge, as she attempts to bring people together with peace and unity.

Artistic Director and choreographer Angel Kaba is gearing up to shoot the NYC version of the globally trending Jerusalema Dance Challenge.

The simple dance routine created to the hit song Jerusalema by Master KG and Nomcebo Zikode has helped people throughout the world uplift their spirits while making it through these challenging times. The song has also been streamed an impressive number of 60 million times on Spotify alone. The groovy song along with the challenge, both have been dubbed by many as the sound of the pandemic for millions across Africa.

With the challenge gaining popularity all over social media, Angel Kaba's version of the challenge is definitely something to look forward to. According to the renowned Afro-Caribbean choreographer, "I am ready to take on the Jerusalema dance challenge along with a talented team of creatives. Such as choreographers; Julio T Leitao, Esther Grant Walker, JOSS, Mickey Sakai, Kim Holmes, Frantz, Eto'o Tsana, Nkumu Katalay, and Courtney Sauls. Produced by AfroDance New York alongside videographers; Jeremy Davidson, ᴏ.ᴋᴀʏ ᴍᴏᴛɪᴏɴ. ʟʟᴄ and Production Assistant, Shari Piontkowskie. We will have an amazing lineup of artists participating in order to make the NYC version of the challenge. We're going to do our best to bring people together with peace and unity!"

Ever since the dance challenge gained virality, numerous clips of dancers all over the world have been pouring in, with the likes of police officers, flight attendants, construction workers, priests, and even nuns taking part. Choreographers from across the globe have posted tutorials whereas celebrities including Janet Jackson and Cristiano Ronaldo have posted shoutouts to the song as well.

Angel Kaba's Jerusalema dance challenge video is going to be shot on November 1st in New York City and is expected to create some serious noise for the local Afro dance community. Stay tuned for more updates!

Angel Kaba is a French Afro-Caribbean international Artistic Director, choreographer, and dance teacher. Born in Belgium, Angel has been pursuing dance for 15+ years while also graduating with honors in Marketing. Throughout her career, Angel has worked with renowned artists like Salif Keita, Magic System, Eddy Kenzo, Diamond Platnumz, Alfonso Ribeiro, Kanye West, and Rihanna.

For more information, please visit: https://www.angelkaba.org/

