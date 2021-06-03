Andrew Lloyd Webber's SYMPHONIC SUITES Album is Available to Pre-Order Now

Click Here for More Articles on ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER

Andrew Lloyd Webber's Symphonic Suites is now available to pre-order.

The new album will feature three newly orchestrated suites from Evita, The Phantom of the Opera and Sunset Boulevard, recorded by an 81-piece orchestra in a live performance at the newly refurbished Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

"In Spring 2021, after over a year of theatre and live entertainment closure all over the world, bringing an 81-piece orchestra into the new Theatre Royal Drury Lane was a moment I will never forget," Webber wrote on Twitter.

Symphonic Suites will be available on September 10, 2021.

Pre-order the album at https://alw.lnk.to/SymphonicSuitesSo.