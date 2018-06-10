Andrew Lloyd Webber Wins 2018 Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement Award

Andrew Lloyd Webber has won the 2018 Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement Award.

Andrew Lloyd Webber is the composer of The Likes of Us, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Jesus Christ Superstar, By Jeeves, Evita, Variations and Tell Me on a Sunday later combined as Song & Dance, Cats, Starlight Express, The Phantom of the Opera, Aspects of Love, Sunset Boulevard, Whistle Down the Wind, The Beautiful Game, The Woman in White and Love Never Dies.

He composed the film scores of Gumshoe and The Odessa File and a setting of the Latin Requiem mass. Recent producer credits include A R Rahman's Bombay Dreams, The Sound of Music, The Wizard of Oz and films of The Phantom of the Opera and the acclaimed Australian production of Love Never Dies.

He pioneered television casting for musical theatre with the Emmy Award-winning "How Do You Solve a Problem Like Maria?" and will this year search for someone to perform the title role in an arena tour of Jesus Christ Superstar.

His awards include seven Tonys, three Grammys, seven Oliviers, a Golden Globe, an Oscar, the Praemium Imperiale, the Richard Rodgers and the Kennedy Center Honor. He currently owns seven London theatres, including the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane, and the London Palladium. He was knighted in 1992 and created an honorary life peer in 1997.

