Andrew Barth Feldman and Team Starkid Team Up for Third Installment of BROADWAY WHODUNIT?
Join the Broadway Whodunit detective team on October 4 at 6pm ET for TV or Not TV!
Coming off the success of his viral hit Broadway Jackbox, former Evan Hansen, Andrew Barth Feldman has created a new interactive virtual mystery series, Broadway Whodunit.
Amateur detectives can join the third mystery, TV or Not TV, October 4 at 6 PM ET. The series will continue with new mysteries at dates to be announced!
The cast includes Lauren Walker, Jaime Lyn Beatty, Joey Richter, Lauren Lopez, Joe Walker, Corey Dorris, Brian Holden, Meredith Stepien, James Tolbert, Jamie Burns, Robert Manion, and Andrew Barth Feldman.
Audiences will sleuth their way to a solution as detectives in the live, unscripted event. The price of the ticket includes access to a website containing virtual rooms, in which they can track suspects and discuss theories with other players as they move through the game.
Find tickets and more information at BroadwayWhodunit.com.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Paper Mill Playhouse Announces Reimagined 2020-2021 Season Featuring Virtual Concerts, Original Productions and More
Paper Mill Playhouse has announced today the reimagined 2020-2021 season. Paper Mill Playhouse will move forward with a mostly digital season, includi...
Voting Now Open for Season 2 of Next on Stage!
We've received hundreds of submissions and now it's time to place your vote!...
The Cast Of FRASIER Will Return To STARS IN THE HOUSE This Weekend
The cast of 'Frasier' will return to Stars in the House on Saturday, October 3 at 8 PM ET. ...
VIDEO: FROZEN Star Josh Gad Recaps the Events of 2020 as Olaf
Josh Gad challenged 1500 of his followers to register to vote or verify their voter registration and in return, he would recap the odyssey of 2020 as ...
Ellen's Stardust Diner Will Reopen Its Doors on October 1
Ellen's Stardust Diner will reopen its doors once again! The restaurant, famous for its singing wait staff, will be open for patrons beginning on Thur...
Kristin Chenoweth Joins Film Adaptation of Roald Dahl's THE WITCHES
Kristin Chenoweth has joined the cast of the upcoming film adaptation of Roald Dahl's book The Witches....