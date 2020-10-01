Andrew Barth Feldman and Team Starkid Team Up for Third Installment of BROADWAY WHODUNIT?

Join the Broadway Whodunit detective team on October 4 at 6pm ET for TV or Not TV!

Coming off the success of his viral hit Broadway Jackbox, former Evan Hansen, Andrew Barth Feldman has created a new interactive virtual mystery series, Broadway Whodunit.

Amateur detectives can join the third mystery, TV or Not TV, October 4 at 6 PM ET. The series will continue with new mysteries at dates to be announced!

The cast includes Lauren Walker, Jaime Lyn Beatty, Joey Richter, Lauren Lopez, Joe Walker, Corey Dorris, Brian Holden, Meredith Stepien, James Tolbert, Jamie Burns, Robert Manion, and Andrew Barth Feldman.

Audiences will sleuth their way to a solution as detectives in the live, unscripted event. The price of the ticket includes access to a website containing virtual rooms, in which they can track suspects and discuss theories with other players as they move through the game.

Find tickets and more information at BroadwayWhodunit.com.

