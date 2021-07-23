Andra Day and Shoshana Bean Join Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles' 2021 Gala

R&B singing sensation, and 2021 Golden Globe Winner and Academy Award-nominee, Andra Day; and the incredible star of Broadway's Wicked and Waitress, Shoshana Bean will join the GMCLA GALA 2021 Livestream Saturday, August 14. Shoshana performs several songs live and Andra performs in a special video she will create specifically for the event.

The Gala will be streamed live from the Toluca Lake home of GMCLA Board Members Greg Weaver and Haig Youredjian. With a limited live audience in attendance, the streaming audience will enjoy the hour-long show hosted by Carson Kressley of Queer Eye and RuPaul's Drag Race fame, with live performances by GMCLA's a capella group, Aftershock; plus 50 members of the Chorus perform from the Getty Center.

GMCLA continues its tradition of honoring a leader from the LGBTQ community as it bestows its annual Voice Award to Dr. Jerry Abraham. Dr. Abraham is a nationally-recognized leader for his crusade to provide COVID-19 testing and vaccines to communities of color in South Central Los Angeles.

GMCLA GALA 2021 is supported by a $50,000 Challenge Grant from Carol and Richard Weaver with additional sponsorship from Morgan Stanley. All funds raised will support GMCLA's reopening season and its return to the Alive Music Project - GMCLA's highly regarded high school music program.

The Chorus just completed its 42nd season with three virtual concerts and several special events. The virtual season was enormously successful and reached thousands of GMCLA patrons and new fans from around the globe. In June, members of the Chorus performed from the Getty Center for the ABC-7 LA Pride special, and additional GMCLA performances from the Getty will be unveiled at the August Gala.

Streaming live on August 14 (or viewing until the end of August) is available for a donation of $75 or more per household; Sponsor packages with on-air credit and a home-delivery of wine and goodies are $250; and a limited number of opportunities to attend the live taping in Toluca Lake are available, including a reception with Carson Kressley, GMCLA members and leadership, and Dr. Abraham at $500 per seat. Sign up to stream and get all information at gala.gmcla.org.