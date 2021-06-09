Ana Villafañe Joins NBC NIGHT COURT Follow Up

According to Deadline, On Your Feet! star Ana Villafañe has joined the cast of the upcoming NBC pilot for their reboot of the classic legal comedy, Night Court.

The new series, written/executive produced by Dan Rubin, will be based on the acclaimed original series.

The reboot centers on optimistic Judge Abby Stone who follows in her father's footsteps in her work as the night shift judge of a Manhattan arraignment court.

The show will feature an all-new cast of characters, as well the return of stage and screen star John Larroquette, who will reprise his role as prosecutor Dan Fielding.

Villafañe will portray Monica, an ambitious young assistance district attorney cutting her teeth in the night court as she works her way toward bigger and better opportunities.

Ana Villafañe originated the role of Gloria Estefan in the Broadway musical On Your Feet! and played Nina in the 2018 production of In the Heights at The Kennedy Center. Ana can currently be seen on the seventh and final season of the hit series Younger, starring Tony-winner Sutton Foster. Her other screen roles include stints on the NBC series New Amsterdam and Sunnyside.