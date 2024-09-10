Ana Gasteyer, Norbert Leo Butz & More to Join Broadway Votes & Joy To The Polls Concert

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Broadway Votes will collaborate with Joy To The Polls to host a free concert on Sunday, September 29th from 11:00am – 1:00pm on Times Square’s Military Island. Co-hosted by Sirius XM’s Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley Jackson, and including performances by Julie Benko (Harmony), Norbert Leo Butz (Wicked), Lilli Cooper (POTUS: Or Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying To Keep Him Alive), Activist behind ‘The Trans March on Broadway’ Sis Thee Doll, Ana Gasteyer (Once Upon a Mattress), Ta’Nika Gibson (Into The Woods), Beth Leavel (Lempicka).

The concert is intended to motivate and mobilize theater lovers around the country to make a plan to vote, just as first ballots begin to drop. Additional concert performers will be announced soon.



To celebrate National Voter Registration Day, the award-winning “Stars In The House”, with hosts Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley Jackson, will return to the airwaves with a special episode on Monday, September 16th at 8:00pm with proceeds to benefit Broadway Votes. “Stars in the House” can be viewed at starsinthehouse.com