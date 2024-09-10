News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Ana Gasteyer, Norbert Leo Butz & More to Join Broadway Votes & Joy To The Polls Concert

The concert will take place on Sunday, September 29th from 11:00am – 1:00pm on Times Square’s Military Island.

By: Sep. 10, 2024
Ana Gasteyer, Norbert Leo Butz & More to Join Broadway Votes & Joy To The Polls Concert Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Broadway Votes will collaborate with Joy To The Polls to host a free concert on Sunday, September 29th from 11:00am – 1:00pm on Times Square’s Military Island. Co-hosted by Sirius XM’s Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley Jackson, and including performances by Julie Benko (Harmony), Norbert Leo Butz (Wicked), Lilli Cooper (POTUS: Or Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying To Keep Him Alive), Activist behind ‘The Trans March on Broadway’ Sis Thee Doll, Ana Gasteyer (Once Upon a Mattress), Ta’Nika Gibson (Into The Woods), Beth Leavel (Lempicka).

LATEST NEWS

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 9/8/24 - CABARET, HELL'S KITCHEN & More Top the List
Photos: First Look At 2024/2025 DEAR EVAN HANSEN National Tour
Broadway Votes & Joy To The Polls to Host Concert in Times Square
Photos: DEATH BECOMES HER Cast Character Portraits

The concert is intended to motivate and mobilize theater lovers around the country to make a plan to vote, just as first ballots begin to drop. Additional concert performers will be announced soon.
 
To celebrate National Voter Registration Day, the award-winning “Stars In The House”, with hosts Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley Jackson, will return to the airwaves with a special episode on Monday, September 16th at 8:00pm with proceeds to benefit Broadway Votes. “Stars in the House” can be viewed at starsinthehouse.com




Videos