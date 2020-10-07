American Ballet Theatre & Random House Children's Books Present ABTKIDS 2020: B IS FOR BALLET
ABTKIDS 2020: B IS FOR BALLET will take place on Saturday, October 24 at 11:00AM ET, and be narrated by Jennifer Garner.
American Ballet Theatre's newly released children's book B Is for Ballet: A Dance Alphabet will leap from its pages to screens across the world with a special digital version of ABTKids, Saturday, October 24 at 11:00am. This 30-minute family-friendly program, streamed for free on ABT's YouTube Channel, will feature footage from celebrated ABT performances, as well as newly recorded segments featuring ABT dancers. ABTKids 2020: B Is for Ballet is designed to take children on an alphabet journey through the magical world of ballet.
The 2020 ABTKids program, presented in partnership with Random House Children's Books, will include appearances by ABT dancers Herman Cornejo, Courtney Lavine, Lauren Post, Cory Stearns, and Devon Teuscher, as well as students from the ABT Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School. ABTKids will be narrated by actor, entrepreneur, and early childhood activist Jennifer Garner.
ABTKids will be distributed to ABT partner organizations including Children's Museum of Manhattan, Keen NYC, The Fresh Air Fund, Harlem School of the Arts, Lincoln Center's Passport to the Arts, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Mount Sinai Kravis Children's Hospital, and all New York City Department of Education public school dance teachers, free of charge, along with a suite of ballet-themed activities, games, and educational tools created by ABT's Education staff and Teaching Artists.
ABTKids is generously underwritten by Bloomberg Philanthropies and produced by Matador Content. Executive Producers for ABTKids include Kara and Dov Barnett, Vicki and Lloyd Goldman, Jennifer and David Millstone, and Nancy Walker. Backers for ABTKids include Aditi Davray and Neil Barve, Robyn and Paul Goldschmid, and Elizabeth and Reynold Levy.
B Is for Ballet, the children's picture book, written by John Robert Allman and illustrated by Rachael Dean, is published by Doubleday Books for Young Readers, an imprint of Random House Children's Books. An Unlikely Story Bookstore & Café of Plainville, MA, the bookstore partner of ABTKids, will co-livestream this virtual event. Fans can purchase B Is for Ballet through the bookstore.
For sponsor packages, unique VIP experiences and special activities for children and families, please contact ABT Special Events at specialevents@abt.org.
More Hot Stories For You
-
AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' Star Armelia McQueen Dies at 68
BroadwayWorld is sad to report that actress Armelia McQueen has died at 68....
Patti LuPone Responds to Trump's White House Balcony Moment: 'I Still Have the Lung Power and I Wore Less Makeup'
Patti LuPone is at it again on Twitter, this time with a hilarious comment on a recent photo of Donald Trump. The photo shows Trump on the balcony of ...
VIDEO: Jonathan Groff Performs 'Let It Go', 'You'll Be Back' and More in Virtual Sing Along Event
Cohesity, Pure Storage and Special Olympics Northern California presented a virtual night out with Jonathan Groff! Groff sang famous tunes from Frozen...
VIDEO: See Aaron Tveit and Laura Osnes in the New Trailer For Hallmark Film ONE ROYAL HOLIDAY
The first trailer has been released for One Royal Holiday, the upcoming Hallmark Christmas film starring Laura Osnes and Aaron Tveit....
Thomas Jefferson Byrd Killed in Shooting in Atlanta
The Tony-nominated actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd was shot and killed in Atlanta on Saturday morning....
VIDEO: Rebecca Luker Urges People to Email Their Congressmen Regarding ALS Drugs
Rebecca Luker has made a video, posted to Kelli O'Hara's Instagram account, providing an update on her condition. Luker was diagnosed with ALS in Nove...