American Ballet Theatre & Random House Children's Books Present ABTKIDS 2020: B IS FOR BALLET

ABTKIDS 2020: B IS FOR BALLET will take place on Saturday, October 24 at 11:00AM ET, and be narrated by Jennifer Garner.

American Ballet Theatre's newly released children's book B Is for Ballet: A Dance Alphabet will leap from its pages to screens across the world with a special digital version of ABTKids, Saturday, October 24 at 11:00am. This 30-minute family-friendly program, streamed for free on ABT's YouTube Channel, will feature footage from celebrated ABT performances, as well as newly recorded segments featuring ABT dancers. ABTKids 2020: B Is for Ballet is designed to take children on an alphabet journey through the magical world of ballet.

The 2020 ABTKids program, presented in partnership with Random House Children's Books, will include appearances by ABT dancers Herman Cornejo, Courtney Lavine, Lauren Post, Cory Stearns, and Devon Teuscher, as well as students from the ABT Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School. ABTKids will be narrated by actor, entrepreneur, and early childhood activist Jennifer Garner.

ABTKids will be distributed to ABT partner organizations including Children's Museum of Manhattan, Keen NYC, The Fresh Air Fund, Harlem School of the Arts, Lincoln Center's Passport to the Arts, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Mount Sinai Kravis Children's Hospital, and all New York City Department of Education public school dance teachers, free of charge, along with a suite of ballet-themed activities, games, and educational tools created by ABT's Education staff and Teaching Artists.

ABTKids is generously underwritten by Bloomberg Philanthropies and produced by Matador Content. Executive Producers for ABTKids include Kara and Dov Barnett, Vicki and Lloyd Goldman, Jennifer and David Millstone, and Nancy Walker. Backers for ABTKids include Aditi Davray and Neil Barve, Robyn and Paul Goldschmid, and Elizabeth and Reynold Levy.

B Is for Ballet, the children's picture book, written by John Robert Allman and illustrated by Rachael Dean, is published by Doubleday Books for Young Readers, an imprint of Random House Children's Books. An Unlikely Story Bookstore & Café of Plainville, MA, the bookstore partner of ABTKids, will co-livestream this virtual event. Fans can purchase B Is for Ballet through the bookstore.

For sponsor packages, unique VIP experiences and special activities for children and families, please contact ABT Special Events at specialevents@abt.org.

