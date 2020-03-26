American Ballet Theatre Launches ABT Crisis Relief Fund
American Ballet Theatre's artists - dancers, production crew, rehearsal pianists and ballet masters - directly impacted by the loss of income due to canceled tour engagements in four cities this spring are now receiving supplemental benefits and financial support through the newly established ABT Crisis Relief Fund. The Fund, created by ABT, will help to sustain the Company's artists through the turbulent period resulting from the COVID-19 state of emergency.
"With our March and April tours canceled and Our Studios closed, we want to keep our community strong and our artists supported," said ABT Executive Director Kara Medoff Barnett. "Ballet is a team sport. During this time when individuals are physically distant from one another, we want them to know that they are not alone. We will rely on our artists - their collaborative spirit and their collective optimism - for inspiration during this crisis and for healing on the other side of it."
Funds raised through the ABT Crisis Relief Fund will provide direct assistance to ABT's
artists. For information on how to donate and for continued updates on American Ballet Theatre, please visit www.abt.org.
