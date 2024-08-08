Amapiano Superstar Uncle Waffles Makes Apollo Debut with Free Concert

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Princess of Amapiano, Swaziland superstar and internationally acclaimed DJ Uncle Waffles, will make her highly anticipated debut at The Apollo on Thursday, August 22nd. This exclusive free concert is made possible by the generous support of Coca-Cola Creations. RSVP is required and can be completed at: http://www.apollotheater.org/event/uncle-waffles.

Uncle Waffles, born Lungelihle Zwane, embarked on her musical journey in 2021 during the COVID-19 lockdown. Her dedication and perseverance, coupled with strategic use of social media, allowed her to reach millions and successfully launch her career. With a passion for music, fashion, and dance, Lungelihle aspires to share her musical talents with a global audience while exploring additional creative pursuits.

Don't miss your chance to witness Uncle Waffles light up the stage on Thursday, August 22, 2024 at 9PM EST at The Apollo's Historic Theater (253 W 125th Street New York, NY 10027)

This performance is free of charge. RSVP is required and can be completed at: http://www.apollotheater.org/event/uncle-waffles.

About The Apollo

The legendary Apollo—the soul of American culture—plays a vital role in cultivating emerging artists and launching legends. Since its founding, The Apollo has served as a center of innovation and a creative catalyst for Harlem, the city of New York, and the world. In 2024, The Apollo opened The Apollo Stages at the Victoria Theater, marking the first ever expansion and renovation of The Apollo in its nearly 90-year history. The Apollo also has plans to renovate its Historic Theater. For more information about The Apollo, visit www.ApolloTheater.org.