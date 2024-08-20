Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre/Notes In Motion Announces NEW HOME In Downtown Manhattan

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre/Notes in Motion has announced that it has a NEW HOME in downtown Manhattan! The new Amanda Selwyn Dance Studio will be a home for both our professional company Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre as well as for Notes in Motion dance education programs.

Programming includes offerings for professional dancers, dance enthusiasts, families, young dancers, emerging professionals, and college students. The Amanda Selwyn Dance Studio will present a variety of programs that include audiences in the creative process, engage pre-professional and emerging artists, and expand the reach of our dance education programs, while creating a home base to deepen the creative and performance work of the company.

To learn more about the renovation, visit: https://amandaselwyndance.org/pdf/Studio-Renovations-Amanda-Selwyn-Dance-Studio.pdf. To support and help the space grow, visit: https://amandaselwyndance.networkforgood.com/projects/232008-support-our-studio-renovation

After 25 years as a nomadic organization, we have secured a lease for a multi-functional dance studio located at 412 Broadway in Tribeca. The studio will function as a rehearsal space, informal performance space, event space, space for workshops, classes, education programs, community building, and office. The focus of our design plans is versatility to create easy transitions between programs. With our own home studio space, we will be positioned to advance our cross-pollinated programs between performance, education, and community engagement. Our Studio events will include audiences in the creative process, engage pre-professional and emerging artists, and expand the reach of our dance education programs, while creating a home base to deepen the creative and performance work of the company.

The renovation will include the following components:

Studio Lighting - energy-efficient LED color-changing theatrical fixtures, lighting console

Dance Flooring - sound attenuation layered floor with harlequin flexity sprung floor on top with a permanent cascade finish

Ceilings - sound attenuation

Curtains - create optimal performance space capabilities

Sound System

Pantry with Dishwasher/Sink

Locker Rooms/Showers/Washer/Dryer

Storage Areas

Entry Area with shoe and coat storage

The Amanda Selwyn Dance Studio will present a variety of programs that include audiences in the creative process, engage pre-professional and emerging artists, and expand the reach of our dance education programs, while creating a home base to deepen the creative and performance work of the company.

Amanda Selwyn Dance Studio Performances and Events

Open Rehearsals

Intimate Performances

Galas

III. Greater Dance Community Wide Events

Speaker Series

Specialty Dance Workshops

Panel Discussions

Wellness Events

IV. Dance and Fitness Classes for adults

ASDT Company Class

Modern

Yoga

Ballet

Pilates

Barre

Pre-professional Dance Intensives with Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre

V. Notes in Motion Education Programs

Gratitude program for School Partners

Dance Workshops

Family Event

Professional Development Sessions

Youth Dance Programming

VI Partnership Programs

Corporate Educational or Community Events

Photo Shoots

Performance Packages

Dance Parties

Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre creates dynamic dance theatre that activates emotional expression in a rich and abstract collage. Through an interplay between athletic and articulate motion, we present theatrical and immediate works that engage audiences from start to finish and beckon a response of thought, feeling, and soul.

Founded in 2000, Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre has presented over 130 productions at NYC venues including Baruch Performing Arts Center, Tribeca Performing Arts Center, New York Live Arts, Dance Theatre Workshop, Dance New Amsterdam, Danspace Project, Ailey Citigroup Theater, The Kumble Theater, John Jay College, and Mark Morris Dance Center. The company has been presented twice at Jacob's Pillow, at Westfest, DUMBO Dance Festival, Dixon Place, Dance Teacher Summit, COOL NY, Movement Research, Wassaic Project, and Pushing Progress Series. Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre has tours to festivals, presents open rehearsals, interactive performance events and workshops, and offers arts education programming through Notes in Motion to students and families in the NYC public schools. For more information, visit www.amandaselwyndance.org.