All-Star Musical Fusion Extravaganza ROCK ME AMADEUS is Coming Summer 2021

The cast includes Alyson Cambridge, Brian Delaney, Chloe Lowery, Dee Snider, Henry Aronson, and more.

In a time when we all could use an escape from reality, music can transport us to another place and time. Rock Me Amadeus is a new show that combines classics from different centuries. It brings the grandeur of classical music, the opulence of opera and the powerful emotions of classic rock and pop songs into one electrifying concert experience. Internationally-acclaimed opera soprano Alyson Cambridge and rock guitar virtuoso/composer Tony Bruno join forces to create and co-produce Rock Me Amadeus, blending an all-star cast of rock, pop and classical vocalists and instrumentalists with a full rock band, symphony orchestra and choir. The show is currently slated to open in summer 2021 in New York City. Video teasers with exclusive behind-the-scenes footage will be released via the show's Website, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube from October through May to give fans a taste of the exciting experience to come.

Having worked together in past shows, Cambridge and Bruno saw the synergy of bringing their two genres together. They decided to create a massive concert experience that fans of all ages and tastes would enjoy. Cambridge says, "Rock Me Amadeus is the perfect way to make classical music and opera music sexy and cool, and to bring a whole other level of phenomenon to rock music. The fusion of the two is like orgasms for your ears!"

The show takes the audience on a musical journey, merging classic rock songs with the classical masters. Iconic rock songs from Led Zeppelin, Journey, Pink Floyd, Aerosmith and Nirvana are uniquely mashed up with classical music by the rockstars of centuries past, including Mozart, Beethoven and Puccini. The cast includes a diverse range of world-class vocal talent and instrumentalists, which are (in alphabetical order):

Alyson Cambridge - Soprano (The Metropolitan Opera, Washington National Opera, Carnegie Hall, The Kennedy Center)

Brian Delaney - Drummer (David Bowie, Moulin Rouge, Spiderman, Mean Girls)

Chloe Lowery - Pop/Rock Vocalist (Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Chris Botti, Yanni, The In-Between)

Dee Snider - Rock Vocalist (Lead vocalist for Twisted Sister, Rock of Ages on Broadway, For the Love of Metal)

Henry Aronson - Pianist (Rock of Ages, Grease, Twyla Tharp's The Times They Are A-Changin', Rent)

Kia Warren - Soul/Rock Vocalist (SUSU, Revel In Dimes, SXSW, Art Basel)

Luis Guzman - Bassist (Carnegie Hall, the Montreal Jazz Festival, SXSW, Latin Grammy Awards)

Máiréad Nesbitt - Violinist (Celtic Woman, Grammy & Emmy nominee, #1 Billboard World Music Charts, Carnegie Hall)

Toby Rand - Rock Vocalist (Ashenmoon, CBS's Rockstar:Supernova, Juke Kartel)

Tony Bruno - Rock Guitarist and Music Director (Rihanna, Enrique Iglesias, Mandy Moore, Donna Summer, INXS, Colin Hay)

Tony Vincent - Rock Vocalist (NBC's The Voice, Rent, Jesus Christ Superstar, Green Day's American Idiot on Broadway, 6 #1 Billboard radio singles)

Victor Ryan Robertson - Tenor (Phantom of the Opera on Broadway, The Metropolitan Opera, and The Kennedy Center)

Rock Me Amadeus will come alive for spectators of all ages next summer. Look out for more teaser videos and upcoming show dates in 2021 at RockMeAmadeusLive.com.

