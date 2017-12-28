Alice Ripley, Emily Skinner, The Skivvies, and More Headline ELEGIES FOR ANGELS, PUNKS AND RAGING QUEENS

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Alice Ripley, Emily Skinner, Josh Young, Emily Padgett, Nick Adams, The Skivvies and many more in a concert of Elegies For Angels, Punks And Raging Queens on Thursday, January 18 at 7:00 and 9:30. With book and lyrics by Bill Russell, who will also host and music by Janet Hood, who will serve as Musical Director, Elegies ... was inspired by personal stories of those affected by HIV/AIDS and has been performed around the world. The score features such songs as "My Brother Lived in San Francisco," "And the Rain Keeps Falling Down" and "Learning To Let Go."

The all-star cast features Alice Ripley (Next To Normal, American Psycho), Emily Skinner (Prince of Broadway, Side Show), Josh Young (Amazing Grace, Jesus Christ Superstar), Emily Padgett (Side Show, Bright Star), Nick Adams (Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, Wicked) and The Skivvies - Lauren Molina (Sweeney Todd, Desperate Measures) and Nick Cearley (Pageant, A Midsummer Night's Dream). Additional cast members include: Brandon Andruss, (Side Show, Roman Holiday), Haven Burton (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde), Emerson Davis (Once On This Island), Janine DiVita (Mystery of Edwin Drood, Anything Goes), Lauren Elder (Side Show, Hair), Demond Green (Sister Act, Toxic Avenger), Hunter Ryan Herdlicka (A Little Night Music, Once Upon a Mattress), Javier Ignacio (Side Show, Into the Woods), Andrew Keenan-Bolger(Tuck Everlasting, Newsies), Crystal Kellogg (Finding Neverland, School of Rock), Mike McGowan (Ragtime, Priscilla, Queen of the Desert), Julia Murney (Wicked, The Wild Party), Blair Ross (Side Show, Jekyll & Hyde) and Nora Schell (Spamilton) with more to be announced. Casting by Stephen DeAngelis, Stage Manager Pam Edington, Cello Clay Ruede, Harp Jennifer Hoult.

The concert of Elegies For Angels, Punks And Raging Queens plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) Thursday, January 18 at 7:00 and 9:30. There is a $30 - $45 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT Bill Russell AND Janet Hood

Bill Russell received Tony nominations for the book and lyrics of Side Show. He co-authored the book and lyrics for Pageant and authored both for several other musicals. He has directed numerous productions of Elegies for Angels, Punks and Raging Queens around America and in the UK, including the West End. Janet Hood has composed the music for five shows with Mr. Russell, including Unexpected Joy, which had it's world premiere in 2016 in Wellfleet on Cape Cod where the musical is set. She has performed as a pianist and singer on many albums including her own Jade & Sarsaparilla. She has played keyboards for a number of Broadway tours and has served as musical director for Elegies ... at the Kings Head and Criterion in London and many cities around America.

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, "Feinstein's/54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs."

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105. 54Below.com/Feinsteins

Related Articles