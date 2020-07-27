Alice Ripley, Christina Sajous and More Join SPEAK UP, SING OUT Concert at Weathervane

The free event will raise donations for Weathervane Theatre and Color of Change.

Weathervane has announced Speak Up, Sing Out: Voices of Generations United - Weathervane's first ever drive in concert.

Broadway artists that will perform virtually including Tony winner Alice Ripley (Next to Normal), Christina Sajous (Green Day's American Idiot), Chad Burris (Frozen, Mean Girls), J. Nycole Ralph (The Book of Mormon), Kristy Cates (Wicked), and Ben Durocher (Avenue Q).

This free event will take place Saturday, August 1 at 8:30 PM outside the Weathervane Theatre. Patrons can enjoy a starry line up of Broadway stars and the entire Season 55 Weathervane Theatre company as they serve sogs of hope and change from the comfort and safety of their private vehicle.

Sponsored by Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, this is a free event with donations benefiting the Weathervane Theatre and Color of Change.

Color Of Change is the nation's largest online racial justice organization. They help people respond effectively to injustice in the world. As a national online force driven by 1.7 million members, they move decision-makers in corporations and government to create a more human and less hostile world for Black people in America.

Also performing will be members of Weathervane's Resident Professional Acting Company (Jorge Donoso, Robert H. Fowler, Carrie Greenberg, Shinnerrie Jackson, Marisa Kirby, Ira Kramer, Grace Livingston Kramer, Ethan Paulini, Lew Whitener) and members of Weathervane's Intern Company (Jaelyn Alexander, Connor Buonaccorsi, Sarah Cosgrove, Nicole Fluegge, Jeff Hines-Mohrman, Sage Jepson, Connor Macchi, Paris Martino, Kennedy Sample, Sunayna Smith).

This event is first-come, first-serve. Weathervane will start admitting vehicles for this event at 6:30 PM. Upon arrival vehicles will receive the frequency to tune their car radio to for the concert. Patrons are encouraged to dine next door at the Inn at Whitefield prior to the 8:30 PM start time.

Speak Up, Sing Out: Voices of Generations United will kick off Weathervane Theatre's 55th Mainstage season. The season concludes October 11th and includes Nice Work If You Can Get It, Speech & Debate, Heathers: the Musical, Little Shop of Horrors, Miracle on South Division Street, And the World Goes 'Round and three original revues - Broadway Road Trip, Brush Up Your Shakespeare, a nd Top of the Charts: A Rock and Roll Journey through the Decades.

Single tickets (livestream and in person) and ticket packages are currently on sale at weathervanetheatre.org. Tickets cost $19-$49.

